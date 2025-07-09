Grammy-Winning Band Steep Canyon Rangers to Perform at Westport Country Playhouse July 20

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will welcome Steep Canyon Rangers, the Grammy Award-winning Americana band, for a special one-night-only concert on Sunday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Winners of the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for Nobody Knows You, the North Carolina-based band has earned widespread acclaim for its blend of traditional bluegrass and contemporary Americana. Additional Grammy-nominated albums include Rare Bird (2012) and North Carolina Songbook (2020). Over their distinguished career, the group has released 14 studio albums and collaborated on three more with actor and banjoist Steve Martin. They were inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and have performed on major stages across the country.

Known for their ability to honor the roots of bluegrass while pushing its boundaries, the Rangers have developed a loyal following well beyond the genre. Their songwriting and musicianship have earned them recognition as key voices in the Americana music movement.

The current Steep Canyon Rangers lineup features:

Graham Sharp – banjo, vocals

Mike Guggino – mandolin/mandola, vocals

Aaron Burdett – guitar, vocals

Nicky Sanders – fiddle, vocals

Mike Ashworth – drums, vocals

Barrett Smith – bass, guitar, vocals

Tickets are priced at $55, $65, and $75 and are available at westportplayhouse.org/show/steep-canyon-rangers.

For a complete schedule of upcoming events at Westport Country Playhouse, visit westportplayhouse.org. All performances and programming are subject to change.