Goodspeed Musicals Reveals Plans to Improve Accessibility for Patrons

Goodspeed Musicals has announced plans to make its 150-year-old home, The Goodspeed, more welcoming and accessible for patrons in 2025. The project features a renovated front entrance, which includes a new ramp that meets the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, as well as a completely redesigned and improved parking area. To support the project, the public now has an opportunity to purchase granite pavers that will form the front plaza of The Goodspeed.



The project will begin in January 2025 and will be completed in April, in time for the start of the 2025 season. The renovated entrance to The Goodspeed will include: a new ADA ramp; an expanded porch; automatic-open front doors; energy-efficient lighting for the porch, stairs, ramp, and plaza; and new landscaping.



A complete transformation of the Goodspeed parking area will include: a fully repaved surface with eco-friendly permeable areas, parking islands with energy-efficient lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, new landscaping, and upgraded footbridge landings.



"Coming to Goodspeed is an unforgettable experience. From the moment you drive across the swing bridge and enjoy the sweeping views of the Connecticut River, you know you're in a special place. That feeling continues as you enter this magnificent Victorian building," said Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton. "Unfortunately, the front steps are a barrier to some who had to enter down a driveway and through a side door. This project is a major step toward our effort to make The Goodspeed more accessible for all. Finally, every person will be able to enter through our front doors and enjoy the unique musicals created by our outstanding creative artists and resident craftspeople. The Goodspeed experience will also be enhanced by the extensive improvements to our parking area."



The $3.2 million Phase 1 Capital Campaign kicked off earlier this year with a quiet phase raising $1.7 million from private donors and foundations. In addition, Goodspeed has secured a bond from the state of Connecticut for the project. A public phase of support has now begun. Goodspeed members, fans and sponsors are invited to join the campaign to help fund the project by purchasing one (or more) of the granite pavers that will form the plaza leading into The Goodspeed. An engraved paver can be secured with a $1,000 donation. More information, including how to purchase pavers, can be found at goodspeed.org/capital-campaign.



"Supporting the plaza paver portion of the campaign is a grand way to honor a family member who loves Goodspeed, or to show your appreciation for all that has happened on the Goodspeed stage. Your name and message will become part of Goodspeed's storied history," said Goodspeed Board President Hila Rosen.



Goodspeed's Phase 1 Capital Campaign is supported in part by the state of Connecticut's Department of Economic and Community Development and, to date, by the following individuals and foundations: Dr. Sandra Anagnostakis, Jennifer Brown and Ian Ayres, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Cacace, Anne Sullivan Calanquin, Frank and Amy Campbell, Herb Chambers, Kay Knight Clarke, Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Coviello, Laura and Jim Duncan, Mary Jane Dunn, Todd and Gavin Ellison, Anne S. Evans, Muriel and Karl Fleischmann, Sue Frost and Dan Renn, Michael and Donna Lee Gennaro, William J. Ginnetti, Sr., Nancy and Jeffrey Hoffman, Prudence Hoffman, Ann and John Houston, Catherine Ladnier and Mickey Robinson, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Link, John G. Martin Foundation, Michael and Jo-Ann Price, Ms. Kristen Roberts, Hila and Saul Rosen, Dr. Anne L. Rothstein and Ms. Jane Hellman, Blair Russell and Nicolo Nisbett, Betsy Russell, Meg Sakellarides and Scott Mokoski, Mrs. Frances Seymour, Mable and Richard Seymour, Karen Sherry and Jack Dolan, Donna and Bill Stamm, Timothy and Katherine Throckmorton, Luke and Stephanie Williams, Victoria Winterer, Jef and Kate Wolter, and three anonymous donors.



Centerbrook Architects of Centerbrook, Conn., is the architect for this project. Petra Construction Corp. of North Haven, Conn., is providing construction management. Click for Project Renderings

Comments