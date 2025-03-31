& JULIET, THE NOTEBOOK And More Set for The Bushnell 2025-2026 Broadway Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushnell announced the eight musicals that will comprise its 2025-2026 Broadway Series season. Beginning this fall, The Bushnell will bring these exciting Broadway hits to Hartford as part of the series: a musical love story based on the bestselling novel The Notebook; the riotous revival of Spamalot; the empowering hit Suffs; the Tony Award-winner Shucked; the sparkling and uplifting Kinky Boots; the timeless tale Disney's Beauty and the Beast; the fresh, pop-fueled & Juliet; and the captivating Water for Elephants.

Current season ticket holders will receive their renewal packages this week and can renew online today. New subscription packages will be available in early summer; patrons who are interested in season tickets can visit bushnell.org/subscription or call the box office to have their name placed on a waiting list. Single tickets will go on sale this summer. All dates, titles, and artists are subject to change. More information can be found at Bushnell.org or by calling The Bushnell Box Office at (860) 987-5900.

The 2025-2026 Broadway Series

The Notebook

September 30 - October 5, 2025

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.

THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Spamalot

December 9 - 14, 2025

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical.

The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Suffs

January 27 - February 1, 2026

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award winning musical Suffs about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season.

Shucked

February 24 -March 1, 2026

SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

Kinky Boots

March 17 - 22, 2026

Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album, and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

April 7 - 12, 2026

A tale as old as time returns to the Bushnell in a new breathtaking production!

This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

& Juliet

May 5 - 10, 2026

The hit musical comedy that asks--What would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo?

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Water for Elephants

June 2 - 7, 2026

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic's Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.”

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone's “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen's novel and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

And did somebody say encore?

Don't miss your shot to catch the smash-hit musical Hamilton! The revolutionary Encore Production returns to Hartford November 4 - 16, 2025. Learn more at bushnell.org.

