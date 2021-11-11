Goodspeed Announces A BING CROSBY CHRISTMAS & MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLING

The Goodspeed Opera House will be lit up again for a festive holiday season with two special concert events produced by Goodspeed Musicals in association with Artists Lounge Live. First is A Bing Crosby Christmas starring Jared Bradshaw, featuring the music of the Andrews Sisters which promises a swinging good time for all ages with some of the most popular Christmas songs and memories of yuletides past. Performances run December 9, 2021 through December 12, 2021. The holiday celebrations continue with Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring sings Karen Carpenter and a trip down memory lane with some of The Carpenters' greatest hits and holiday favorites. Performances run December 16, 2021 through December 19, 2021.



"The Goodspeed is a wonderful place to celebrate the holidays and these concerts are perfect for the entire family. We are so happy to continue to welcome audiences back as we progress to producing a full season of musicals in 2022," said Donna Lynn Hilton, Goodspeed's Artistic Director.



'Tis the season to be jolly as Broadway baritone Jared Bradshaw celebrates America's favorite crooner Bing Crosby. A Broadway veteran of more than a decade, Bradshaw appeared in Jersey Boys and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The "immensely talented" (Associated Press) crooner leads a swinging band featuring a talented trio singing the joyful harmonies of the Andrews Sisters. This concert is one humdinger of a good time! Unforgettable hits include "Jingle Bells," "Chattanooga Choo-Choo," "Mele Kalikimaka," and "White Christmas."



Performances for A Bing Crosby Christmas starring Jared Bradshaw, featuring the music of the Andrews Sisters will be Thursday, December 9 at 2pm and 7:30pm; Friday, December 10 at 8pm; Saturday, December 11 at 3pm and 8pm; Sunday, December 12 at 2pm.



Chicago's favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring (Wicked, Broadway in Chicago) and her exceptional band present the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. A storyteller sure to stir the heart, multi-award-winner Kettenring tenderly chronicles Carpenter's troubles and triumphs with a familiar angelic radiance. Around the Town Chicago calls the show, "Glorious. An elegant, tear jerking, sing along concert event." Songs include "Close To You," "Merry Christmas Darling," "For All We Know," and "The Christmas Song."



Performances for Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring sings Karen Carpenter will be Thursday, December 16 at 7:30pm; Friday, December 17 at 8pm; Saturday, December 18 at 3pm and 8pm; Sunday, December 19 at 2pm.



Tickets for both concerts start at $40. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10am through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or online at goodspeed.org



A special dinner package that includes a 3-course meal at the Gelston House, next door to The Goodspeed, and a ticket to the show is available for Friday, December 10 or Friday, December 17. The dinner package price is $79 per person and is subject to availability. Call the Box Office for details (860.873.8668).



Goodspeed will operate at full capacity for these holiday concerts. In order to attend the holiday events at The Goodspeed, patrons must provide proof of being fully vaccinated OR provide negative test results from a COVID-19 antigen test ("rapid test") taken within 6 hours of curtain time or COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of curtain time. Masks are required at all times while inside The Goodspeed, regardless of vaccination status, except when drinking in the bar area or outside areas. Goodspeed's complete safety policy for these events can be found at www.goodspeed.org/safety