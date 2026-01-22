GIRLS GONE BIBLE Live Tour Set for The Bushnell This May

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bushnell has announced that popular podcasters, Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma will bring their Girls Gone Bible Live Tour to Hartford for one night only, Thursday, May 28, at 7:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 23, at 10:00 AM.﻿

What started as an intimate Bible study between two best friends has transformed into Girls Gone Bible, a Christian podcast redefining faith-based conversations for a new generation. The Girls Gone Bible podcast (with over 20 million listens) is ranked #1 for religion and spirituality on Spotify and is also featured in the top charts on Apple Podcasts. Co-hosted by Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma, the show offers unfiltered, heartfelt discussions on faith, relationships, personal struggles, and spiritual growth.

