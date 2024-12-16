GET THE LED OUT Returns to Torrington at the Warner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GET THE LED OUT, a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will return to Torrington with their critically acclaimed show at the historic Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM.

Get The Led Out (GTLO), known as “The American Led Zeppelin,” is set to deliver an electrifying evening that captures the legendary studio sound of Led Zeppelin. The Philadelphia-based band, composed of six accomplished musicians, is dedicated to presenting Zeppelin's catalog as it was intended—authentic, dynamic, and larger than life.

From the hard-hitting riffs of "Whole Lotta Love" to the ethereal beauty of "The Rain Song," GTLO's meticulous attention to detail brings Led Zeppelin's legendary recordings to life on stage. Using a variety of instruments and techniques, including three guitarists to recreate Zeppelin's iconic multi-layered tracks, the group goes beyond the traditional tribute band experience. This isn’t a theatrical impersonation—no wigs, costumes, or fake accents—just an honest and high-energy celebration of one of rock’s greatest bands.

Audiences are invited to come early to enjoy drink specials and live music performed by local musician Rockin’ Rob Thomas. Doors open 90 minutes before showtime.

Comments