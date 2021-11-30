Frank Ingrasciotta's Acclaimed Solo Play BLOOD TYPE: RAGU to Premiere On Broadway on Demand

The original Off-Broadway production of the show will debut on the streaming platform Broadway on Demand, one of Broadway's digital media services, this Monday.

This funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story explores an Italian immigrant child's delicate dance between culture, identity, and forgiveness. Ingrasciotta gives a tour-de-force portrayal of over 20 characters who live, love and laugh, in this fast-paced journey that is not just a comedy, not just a drama - It's family - and we all have one!

The show delighted audiences Off-Broadway at the Actors' Playhouse in New York City receiving a glowing New York Times review. It has continued to tour nationally and internationally for over 1,000 performances in theatres, including Sheas Performing Arts Center (Buffalo, NY) where it was produced by Tony Award Winner and Broadway League Vice Chair Albert Nocciolino, also at the Capital Repertory Theatre (Albany, NY), 14th Street Playhouse (Atlanta, GA), Dante Hall Theatre (Atlantic City, NJ), George Street Playhouse (New Brunswick, NJ), Seven Angels Theatre (Waterbury, CT), and Winnipeg Theatre Festival (Canada).

Blood Type: RAGU is the recipient of the Westchester Council Arts Award for Outstanding Artist, a Sons of Italy Recognition Award, and the winner of two United Solo Awards for Best Comic Actor and Best Comedic Script. It also performed for the New York State Legislators where it received honors on the house floor of the State Capital. Blood Type: RAGU is also chronicled and analyzed in Prof. Fred Gardaphe's book, From Wiseguys to Wisemen: The Gangster and Italian-American Masculinities.

Watch at https://bit.ly/3xeaFMG.