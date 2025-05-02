Felicia Curry Will Perform as Part of the Living Room Concert Series At TWH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks Hartford will present the fifth performance in their 24/25 Living Room Series, an intimate concert that brings local musicians, visiting artists, and the Greater Hartford community together for an experience that feels like home. Felicia Curry returns to the TheaterWorks Hartford Stage in a much anticipated concert event filled with an eclectic mix of musical theater

TWH audiences may recognize Felicia from her tour-deforce performance in last summer's audience favorite SANDRA. Felicia was in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival and national tour of Into the Woods. Off Broadway, she reopened the iconic Billie Holiday Theater as Undine in Lynn Nottage's Fabulation. She received an AUDELCO nomination for her solo show Queen's Girl in the World, and is a Helen Hayes Award and Berkshire Theatre Critics Award winner, among others.

Felicia is an Artistic Associate at Ford's Theatre and Resident Company member at Factory 449 and Everyman Theatre. She has performed with the National Symphony Orchestra and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. She's worked as a stage director on several projects at the Kennedy Center with Mo Willems, Renee Flemming, and Cynthia Erivo. Felicia was named one of “12 DC Stage Dynamos” by the Washington Post.

