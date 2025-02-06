Fairfield Center Stage to Present FCS ROCKS: Carole King's TAPESTRY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the success of previous album-in-concerts The Beatles' "Abbey Road", Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours", Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life", and more, musicians from local community theatre group Fairfield Center Stage will recreate Carole King's "Tapestry", featuring a rotating cast of singers and a live band performing the classic album in its entirety. Featuring songs "It's Too Late", "I Feel the Earth Move", "You've Got a Friend", and many more. The one-night-only concert will be presented at Park City Music Hall, 2926 Fairfield Ave in Black Rock on Sunday February 16th @ 4pm (doors 3pm), and 7pm (doors 6pm), with a food menu & full bar available.

The cast of performers includes an all-local company of singers and musicians. The singers include Marcelo Calderon, Trudi Durrell, Nick Kuell, Julie Loyd, Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Maggie Meath, Jen Menedis, Marilyn Olsen, Kevin Pelkey, Leondra Smith-West and Alexis Willoughby. Musicians include Marcelo Calderon, Charles Casimiro, Ken Legum, Gabe Nappi, Eli Newsom, Anthony Pelligrini and John Taylor.

Event policies: There will be a mix of standing and seated options. Doors open one hour to showtime for pre-show food and drinks. Free parking lot (behind venue) or area street parking.

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, FCS aims to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues. FCS is looking forward to returning to Park City Music Hall for a fourth time after most recently presenting the rock musical HAIR in September 2024.

Comments