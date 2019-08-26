Fairfield Center Stage Presents CABARET September 13-28

Fairfield Center Stage opens its second season with the award-winning classic musical CABARET, running September 13-28, 2019. All performances will take place at Trevi Lounge, 548 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield CT 06824. Fairfield Center Stage, under the leadership of Executive Producer Eli Newsom and Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom, has dedicated its mission to putting Fairfield "center stage" by highlighting several of Fairfield's prominent venues with environmental theater.

CABARET takes place in 1930s Berlin, in the transition from cultural epicenter to the rise of the Nazi party. Into this world enters Clifford Bradshaw, a struggling American writer looking for inspiration. When Cliff wanders into the Kit Kat Klub, a seedy nightclub overseen by the strange, omniscient and gender-bending Master of Ceremonies, he meets Sally Bowles, a vivacious, charismatic cabaret performer and utterly lost soul. With a distinctly Brechtian dose of provocation and a score featuring songs that have become classics of the American Theatre, CABARET is a fierce, brilliant musical that pushes the boundaries of the form. Tony Award winner for Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical, this sexy, immersive production will have the audience transported in time, where "life is beautiful."

The cast of 20 local performers includes Matthew Casey and Sean Davis as The Emcee (this role is double cast, and the actors will also be alternating in the role of Bobby), Ben McCormack as Cliff Bradshaw, Arielle Boutin as Sally Bowles, Marilyn Olsen as Fraulein Schneider, Steve Benko as Herr Schultz, Nick Kuell as Ernst, and Alexis Willoughby as Fraulein Kost. Kit Kat Klub dancers include Emily Frangipane as Rosie, Bonnie Gregson as Lulu, Anne Collin as Texas, Kristen Diglio as Frenchie, Monica Castillo as Fritzie, Claire Kenny as Helga and Timothy Smith as Victor. The ensemble includes Jane Barnes, Bobby Henry, Patrick McMenamey, Kayla Smith and Virgil Watson.

The production is Directed by Eli Newsom with Music Direction by Ben McCormack and Choreography by Lindsay Johnson.

The three weekend run is as follows: Fri Sep 13 @ 8pm (Opening Night), Sat Sep 14 @ 4pm, Sat Sep 14 @ 8pm, Fri Sep 20 @ 8pm, Sat Sep 21 @ 8pm, Sun Sep 22 @ 2pm, Fri Sep 27 @ 8pm, Sat Sep 28 @ 4pm, and Sat Sep 28 @ 8pm (Closing Night). Seating begins 45 minutes before showtime, where restrooms and the Trevi Lounge bar will be open. There is a free parking lot on site.

Tickets are $40 for VIP (includes table service) $25 for Regular Reserved Seating, and $15 for Bar Stools. To order tickets, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

FCS's 2019/20 season kicked off with the free event on Fairfield Commons outside of Fairfield Museum, BARNUM The Musical in June. The rest of the season includes MATILDA, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience," A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE, Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life," WIT and MAMMA MIA!

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org





