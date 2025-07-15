FROM BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD is Coming to Westport Country Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“From Broadway to Hollywood,” a concert celebrating iconic stage and screen scores, will be presented by Westport Country Playhouse for four performances, Thursday and Friday, July 24 and 25 at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, July 26, at 3 and 8 p.m. Part of the series, “Broadway Scores at the Playhouse,” the show will feature renowned songs and untold stories behind the musicals that made the leap from stage sensation to Hollywood hit – and vice-versa. The concert is conceived by Drew Wutke and Mark Shanahan and directed by John Andrew Morrison.



A cast of six Broadway professionals, backed by a live band, will explore such classic musicals as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “The Sound of Music,” “Wicked,” “The Color Purple,” “A Chorus Line,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “In the Heights,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and many more thrilling scores that lit up Broadway and took the big screen by storm.



“’From Broadway to Hollywood’ is a joyful celebration of the songs we all love, those showstopping numbers that leapt off the stage and onto the silver screen!,” said Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director. “And yes, we’re also tipping our hat to the musicals that did things in reverse, starting at the movies and dancing their way on to Broadway.



“With music director and Playhouse favorite Drew Wutke’s incredible, original arrangements created especially for a powerhouse cast, this concert takes us on a musical ride from the golden age stage and screen to hits of today,” said Shanahan. “Whether born under Broadway’s footlights or on Hollywood’s backlot, these songs have stood the test of time - and this concert is the perfect way to savor a summer night at the Playhouse.”

The six-member cast includes Aaron Arnell Harrington, Kristen Hahn, Barnaby Reiter, Leanne Robinson, Kat Rodriguez, and Sean Steele.

Band members are Paige Durr, drums; Edward W. Hardy, violin; Jake Krasniewicz, bass; and Hajime Yoshida, guitar. Many Playhouse patrons will recognize Krasniewicz as Playhouse box office supervisor.



Director is John-Andrew Morrison, musical director is Drew Wutke, and stage manager is Zach DeBrino.



Tickets are $45, $55, and $65. Running time is approximately 90 minutes, no intermission. Appropriate for all ages.