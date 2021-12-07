Extra Performance of A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE Added at the Ivoryton Playhouse

Matinees are selling out so an extra performance has been added on Saturday, December 18th at 2pm for A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE at the Ivoryton Playhouse.

Spend the holidays with family at the Ivoryton Playhouse enjoying the sensational holiday revue A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE. This comical "Miniature Christmas Spectacular," written by James Hindman and Ray Roderick, opens December 2.

A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE takes a wry and knowing look at seasonal stress while celebrating the true essence of Christmas in hilarious and heartwarming ways.

This funny and contemporary show, directed by Brian Feehan, includes some of the best-loved Christmas songs ever written, including "Silver Bells," "The Christmas Song," "Frosty the Snowman," "Feliz Navidad," "Away in a Manger," "Silent Night," and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," along with so many other favorites. Jill Brunelle is the show's music director. Featured in the Ivoryton production is a stellar ensemble that includes Cory Candelet, Emma Flynn, Brian Michael Henry*, Adrianne Hick*, and Corey Scheys.

This delightful show has sets designed by Glenn Bassett; costumes by Elizabeth Saylor; lighting design by Marcus Abbott; and sound by Tate R. Burmeister.

A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE opens at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Thursday, December 2 and runs through Sunday, December 19, 2021. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm. There will be one Thursday matinee on December 2 at 2:00 pm and Saturday matinees on December 4 & December 18 at 2:00 pm.

The safety of their audience is their primary concern. They have socially distanced their capacity so that there are only 140 seats in the theatre for your comfort and protection.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, $25 for students and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860.767.7318. Tickets are not available online. Visit their website at http://www.ivorytonplayhouse.org for more information. (Group rates are available by calling the box office for information.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.