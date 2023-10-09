Explore the History of Palace Theater on the Trick or Treat Tour

Join the Palace Theater on Saturday, October 21st at 10 AM for a Trick or Treat Tour. This new tour offers spooky fun for the whole family. Participants will be guided through more than 100 years of the theater's history and hear some of the strange stories of unexplained encounters. Costumes are encouraged and festive bags will be provided to collect goodies at each stop along the way.

This tour is 90 minutes and led by a team of volunteer ambassadors well-versed in the theater's history, architectural design, and lore. Guests explore various areas of the theater, including the stage, dressing rooms, and the venue's backstage murals. The ambassadors are seasoned storytellers who can craft their tales appropriately depending on their audience, so even little ghosts and goblins will enjoy the fun.

Tours are $5 per person and reservations are required. Visit palacetheaterct.org/your-visit/tours call the Box Office at 203.346.2000 to book reservations.

The walking tour covers three floors. Elevator access is available for guests with mobility challenges or other health concerns. Attendees who would like accommodation are asked to mention this when purchasing their tickets.

About the Palace Theater

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission “to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.”

