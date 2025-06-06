Elm Shakespeare Company Will Host 'Exploring Shakespeare In A Global Context: A Conversation With International Artistic Leaders'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What does it truly mean to stage Shakespeare in today's interconnected world? If you're new to this idea, imagine a conversation that brings together some of the most innovative and culturally engaged theatre artists from around the globe. This upcoming event offers a rare opportunity to hear from international leaders about how Shakespeare's works are being reimagined and performed across different cultures, borders, and communities.

This discussion titled Global Shakespeare features three visionary artistic directors who are reshaping classic theatre for diverse audiences worldwide. Whether you're a theatre practitioner, educator, student, or simply someone interested in how art crosses boundaries, this event is designed to broaden your understanding of Shakespeare's relevance today.

About the Panelists

Dr. Nicolette Bethel is a Bahamian anthropologist, writer, and cultural advocate who has dedicated her career to exploring and shaping Caribbean identity through arts and scholarship. She founded the Shakespeare in Paradise festival in The Bahamas which promotes world-class theatre that resonates with Caribbean audiences. Her work blends cultural history, performance, and community engagement, making Shakespeare meaningful in the context of local and regional identity. Nicolette is also a Past President of the Shakespeare Theatre Association.

Deshik Vansadia is an Indian-American actor, director, and acting coach known for his innovative interpretations of Shakespeare. He is the founder of The Shakespeare Company of India. Vansadia's approach brings fresh perspectives to classical theatre, making it accessible and relevant across cultures. and has directed productions that reimagine Shakespeare through Indian cultural lenses. His work includes co-directing Romeo and Juliet, set against the backdrop of India's partition, and devising a Bollywood-inspired A Midsummer Night's Dream with Elm Shakespeare in the Park this August. Vansadia's approach brings fresh perspectives to classical theatre, making it accessible and relevant across cultures.

Guy Roberts is the founder and Artistic Director of the Prague Shakespeare Company. Since 2008, he has led the company in staging over 300 productions across Europe and the United States. Roberts's work often emphasizes cross-cultural engagement and multilingual performances. His dedication to making Shakespeare accessible worldwide has led him to direct in many countries and innovate ways to connect audiences through classical theatre in contemporary contexts.

The event is on June 7, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at New Haven Museum (114 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT).

