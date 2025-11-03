ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' Comes to Playhouse on Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elephant & Piggie's “We are in a Play!”, with book and lyrics by Mo Willems and Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, will run throughout the holiday season at Playhouse on Park in rep with their production of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. This production runs from November 29th to December 20th and is directed and choreographed by Darlene Zoller, with Music Direction by Robert Tomasulo.

“An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, "bestus" friends. Piggie is happier and more excited than usual because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles: three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible! Filled with beloved characters and lively songs, in Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for audiences of all ages.”

Darlene Zoller (Director) is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Playhouse on Park where she has directed PIPPIN, NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE,SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; PIPPIN, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its twenty-second year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I'D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN' THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Social media followers know her as "the driveway lady" for having taught 450 consecutive days of WE'RE BETTER WHEN WE'RE DANCING dance classes online during the pandemic where she gathered a loyal following. Darlene is a former adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SMILE, CURTAINS and NUNSENSE. She also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.

A Sensory Friendly performance will take place on Saturday, December 20th at 10:00am. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to accommodate those with sensory dysfunction or sensory processing disorder, including those on the autism spectrum, suffering from PTSD, and more. At a sensory-friendly performance: house lights are kept partially on; volume is turned down; sound and lighting elements that may be jarring are eliminated; electronic devices such as iPads are allowed; audience members can come and go if needed; a safe space is created in the lobby for those who do have to exit the theatre; and fidget toys are welcomed. This sensory-friendly performance is sponsored by The Miracle League of Connecticut.