Donizetti's LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR Will Be Broadcast at the Warner in May

The screening is on Saturday, May 28 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Apr. 25, 2022  
The 2021-22 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue with Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor on Saturday, May 28 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Soprano Nadine Sierra takes on one of the repertory's most formidable and storied roles, the haunted heroine of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, in an electrifying new staging by Australian theater and film director Simon Stone, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Tenor Javier Camarena adds to the Bel Canto fireworks as Lucia's beloved, Edgardo, with baritone Artur Ruciński as her overbearing brother, Enrico, and bass Matthew Rose as her tutor, Raimondo.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Met: Live in HD 2021-22 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.



