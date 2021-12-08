Deadgrass To Play Two Shows At The Milford Arts Council In 2022

The MAC has announced a Deadgrass double show on January 8, 2022. Deadgrass, a string band adventure through Jerry Garcia's musical world. Deadgrass will be doing two distinct shows as the 5 piece string band: Russ Gottlieb/banjo, Kensuke Shoji/fiddle, C Joseph Lanzbom/guitars, David Richards/bass, yours truly/mandolin, acoustic guitar, vocals. Stay well & Feel good! Deadgrass celebrates and interprets the music of Jerry Garcia, drawing from Old & In The Way, JGB, Jerry's Jug Band and The Grateful Dead.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "When Deadgrass has previously played at The MAC they have sold out with more people still wanting tickets. Now with our lowered seating capacity due to the pandemic guidelines we figured it was best to have a double show to allow as many people to see Deadgrass as we can, and the band agreed!"

The Milford Arts Council requires everyone to be fully vaccinated or show a negative covid test within 72 hours of entry and to wear a mask when walking around The MAC. All of our volunteers and staff are vaccinated and will be masked throughout the event. We want to provide a safe environment for patrons to enjoy really special nights out. We've brought back concessions so no outside food or beverages are allowed in. Milford's own Strega provides our charcuterie boxes which you pre-order with your table reservation and Good Morning Cupcake, another small business in Milford, provides our sugar cookies which you can buy the night of at our concession stand with other sweet and savory options.

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council, Deadgrass will perform at the MAC Saturday, January 8th at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase a ticket please visit milfordarts.org.