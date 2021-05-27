David Foster To Kick Off  2021-22 Tour At Palace Theater Waterbury

The Palace Theater has announced Grammy award winning producer David Foster who launched his first US tour in over eight years in 2018/19, is set to return to the stage on October 8 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, CT to kick -off AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH David Foster- HITMAN TOUR.

Tickets from the original date in April 2020 (and reschedule date in October 2020) will be honored. Remaining tickets go on sale June 7 at 10:00 AM. To purchase tickets go to www.palacetheaterct.org or call /visit the Box Office at 203.346.2000, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT Monday - Thursday 9:00AM - 3:00PM.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster, is just that: an intimate evening with one of the biggest musical forces of our time. The 16-time Grammy award winning writer/producer performs songs he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and also includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life. Some of the music man's hits include Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me," Whitney Houston's "The Bodyguard", Earth Wind and Fire's "After The Love Is Gone," Chicago's" You're The Inspiration", Josh Groban's "You Raised Me Up," Michael Buble's "Home," Natalie Cole's "Unforgettable" and many, many more.

David brings an amazingly talented group of singers with him on this tour: Pia Toscano, (American Idol), Shelea Frazier (Stevie Wonder) and Fernando Varela (America's Got Talent). They all bring their own uniqueness to his show.

Apart from returning as a Celebrity Judge on Asia's biggest talent competition show, Asia's Got Talent, Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character Betty Boop. He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller Lucky Us.

The tour will continue through the Winter and into 2022 with more dates to be announced. For more on the tour, follow David Foster at www.DavidFoster.com.