David Foster And Katharine McPhee Bring AN INTIMATE EVENING To Palace Theater In Waterbury

Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster and singer/actor Katharine McPhee are extending their acclaimed concert tour, An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee, with 19 newly added dates, including a stop at the Palace Theater in Waterbury on January 31, 2026.

The hit touring production offers audiences an evening of unforgettable music and personal storytelling. Foster, long known as the “Hitman” of the music industry, performs classics from across his four decades of hits, joined onstage by McPhee, who adds her own beloved songs to the program.

Together, the duo brings new life to chart-topping favorites such as Celine Dion's “The Power of Love,” Whitney Houston's “I Will Always Love You” from The Bodyguard, Earth, Wind & Fire’s “After the Love Is Gone,” Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration,” Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up,” and Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable.”

Audiences delight not only in the music but also in the banter between Foster and McPhee, as they share stories of how they met, what these songs mean to them, and the moments behind some of pop music’s greatest hits.

“We are so excited that our shows have been so well received, that we will keep going. No rest for us. See you all next year,” said Foster and McPhee in a joint statement.

About David Foster

One of the most influential composers and producers of our time, David Foster has earned 16 Grammy Awards, three Academy Award nominations, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe. His career has shaped the success of artists including Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, and countless others. In addition to his celebrated career, Foster founded the David Foster Foundation, dedicated to supporting families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.

About Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee first gained fame as a finalist on American Idol and has since built a career spanning television, film, Broadway, and music. She starred in CBS’s Scorpion, NBC’s Smash, and Netflix’s Country Comfort, and made her Broadway debut in Waitress before transferring the role to London’s West End. A versatile vocalist, she has topped the charts across genres and performed worldwide, often alongside Foster. McPhee is also a dedicated philanthropist, supporting organizations including Feeding America and The David Foster Foundation.

Ticket Information

An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee comes to the Palace Theater, Waterbury on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.palacetheaterct.org.