Danbury's Musicals At Richter to Hold Auditions for EVITA and THE LITTLE MERMAID

Musicals at Richter (MAR), the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut now in its 41st season, will hold 2025 season open auditions for high school (16 and up), college and adult performers Thursday, April 10 (MAR alumni by appointment only), Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13, at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, in Ridgefield. A separate audition session for younger performers (ages 8-15) will be held on Saturday morning, April 13 at the same location.

The main stage season kicks off with "Evita" (July 5-19), Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's blockbuster musical about the meteoric rise of Argentina's Eva Peron. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33. The score combines Latin, jazz, pop and more traditional influences and features such memorable songs as "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Oh What a Circus," "Buenos Aires" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall." The show is directed for MAR by Donald Birely, with music direction by Andrew Gadwah and choreography by Matthew Farina.

The second show of the season is "Disney's The Little Mermaid" (July 25-August 9). Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, "The Little Mermaid" is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World." David Halliwell helms the production for MAR, joined by music director Fiona Bryson and choreographer Melissa Arizzi.

For younger audiences, MAR's popular Fairy Tale Theater series, now in its 24th year, offers theater performed for young people by young people. The hour-long interactive shows, adapted from classic children's tales from around the world, are written and directed by veteran performer, director and MAR board member Rob Mayette, and performed by a youth ensemble. Performances take place on the Richter grounds consecutive Saturday mornings July 12 through August 2. The 2025 Fairy Tale Theater season includes "Cinderella," "Hansel and Gretel" and "The Wizard of Oz," among other engaging stories.

Open auditions for high school (16 and up), college and adult performers will be held at Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, in Ridgefield for both "Evita" and "The Little Mermaid" on Saturday, April 12 from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM and Sunday, April 13 from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Auditions for MAR alumni only will be held on Thursday, April 10 from 7 PM to 10 PM, also at Ridgefield Theater Barn. Appointments for the alumni night may be made on SignUp Genius by visiting https://tinyurl.com/26z5hh8e.

Separate auditions for young performers ages 8-15 will be held Saturday, April 12 from 10 AM to 12 PM (sign-ups begin at 9:30 AM) at Ridgefield Theater Barn. Children must attend this Saturday call if they wish to be considered for "Evita" "The Little Mermaid" or Fairy Tale Theater casting. At this call, casting will be considered for the youth ensemble in "Evita," the role of Flounder, youth ensemble mermen/mermaids and sea creatures in "The Little Mermaid," and for roles in the Fairy Tale Theater troupe.

For "Evita" and "LIttle Mermaid," young performers will learn a song in groups at 10 AM and then individually sing the song. Those auditioning for Flounder (ages 12-15) should prepare a Disney song (not from "The Little Mermaid"). The selection should be no more than one minute in length and depending on time, you may be asked for 32 bars.

For Fairy Tale Theater, auditioners will review a brief monologue upon arrival to read and perform. Auditioners will also perform a scene with other actors from provided sides. Although Fairy Tale Theater does not require any solo singing, music may be incorporated into the shows; if interested, auditioners may also sing a short song if they like.

Other opportunities for young and aspiring performers (ages 8-15) are available through Musicals at Richter's tuition-based four-week Summer Youth Theater Workshop program. The Workshop runs July 21 through August 15 and culminates in public performances August 14, 15 and 16. This year the Workshop will present "Beetlejuice Jr." For further details and registration for the Workshop program, visit www.musicalsatrichter.org.

All those auditioning for the mainstage shows or Fairy Tale Theater should visit the MAR website (musicalsatrichter.org) to review the 2025 MAR Guidelines, Actor Contract and potential rehearsal schedule. Auditioners MUST complete BOTH the Online Audition Form AND the Printable Audition Form. Please bring one PRINTED COPY of the Printable Audition Form to the auditions, a picture/headshot and resume (stapled) if you have them, and your list of potential conflict dates from May up to the performance dates.

Those adults (age 16 and up) auditioning for "Evita" and/or "The LIttle Mermaid" should prepare selections, one ballad and one uptempo, from musical theater that reflects the style of the show and shows their range. For complete information on audition guidelines, visit the MAR website (musicalsatrichter.org).

Selections should be no more than one minute in length, and depending on time, you may be asked to perform only a 32-bar cut. Please have the sheet music in your key in a binder for the accompanist with your audition cuts clearly marked. Note that an accompanist will be provided; please, no recorded accompaniment or a cappella singing.

Auditioners should also be prepared to learn a short dance combination and/or read from the script if asked.

All ethnicities are encouraged to attend and all roles are open. Please note that positions are unpaid and housing is not available. Show and character descriptions, as well as all audition details, can be found on the theater website, musicalsatrichter.org. If you are unable to attend any of these auditions, please e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org. Callbacks will take place as needed on Sunday, April 13 from 3 PM to 5 PM.

"Evita" is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals (concordtheatricals.com) and "Disney's The Little Mermaid" is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (mtishows.com).

In addition to performers, Musicals at Richter seeks volunteers from the area for backstage duties such as set construction, set painting, properties, technical (lights/sound) and running crew, along with front-of-house operations such as ushering and concessions. Several positions offer a stipend. There are also internships available for credit or service hours. Interested individuals are invited to email the theater at info@musicalsatrichter.org.

For further information about Musicals at Richter, its season, and volunteer opportunities, please e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.

