Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 41st Season Under The Stars with EVITA

Musicals at Richter (MAR), celebrating its 41st season as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, kicks off the summer with "Evita," playing July 5 to July 19. Featuring a live band and a cast of talented local actors, performances take place outdoors under the stars at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, adjacent to the Richter Park Public Golf Course, just off I-84, Exit 2.

In the pair's third collaboration, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's blockbuster musical "Evita" chronicles the meteoric rise of Argentina's Eva Perón. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Perón, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

The tuneful score combines Latin, jazz, pop and more traditional influences and features such memorable songs as "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Oh What a Circus," "Buenos Aires" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

The original Broadway production, featuring Patti LuPone as Eva, Mandy Patinkin as Che and Bob Gunton as Perón, garnered seven 1980 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. In addition to numerous critically acclaimed revivals, "Evita" was made into a film in 1996 starring Madonna as Eva, Antonio Banderas as Che and Jonathan Pryce as Perón.

At the helm of MAR's "Evita" is director Donald E. Birely, who returns to Richter after a successful production of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" last summer. Birely has directed more than 20 productions for MAR over the years. As a performer, he has toured the US in "Beauty and the Beast," "Oklahoma," and "Annie." He can also be heard on the BMG recording of Yeston/Kopit's "Phantom." Mr Birely owns DB Productions Costume Rental located in Ossining, NY.

Joining Birely as music director is Andrew Gadwah, whose previous MAR credits include music direction for "Grease" and "The Addams Family," and keyboard for "Shrek." His other music direction/keyboard credits include "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Matilda" at New Fairfield High School, "Wreck the Halls" at Sherman Players, "A Grand Night for Singing" at Center Stage in Shelton and "Once on This Island" at Spotlight Stage Company in North Haven. Gadwah's "day job" is teaching choir, music theory, and theater at New Fairfield High School.

Richter veteran Matthew Farina serves as choreographer for the production and also appears as a featured dancer, marking his 21st year under the stars with MAR. For Richter, he directed and choreographed "Hairspray" and "Footloose," choreographed nine other productions and performed in nine productions as well. Farina has directed, choreographed and/or performed at numerous schools and community theaters in western Connecticut, including Immaculate, Joel Barlow and Newtown high schools, along with Brookfield Theatre for the Arts, TheatreWorks New Milford, Seven Angels Theatre (Waterbury) and the Warner Theatre (Torrington).

"Evita" features a talented cast of MAR veterans and newcomers. Redding resident Jazzy Cores takes on the role of Eva Duarte Perón, an ambitious and charismatic young woman who rises from poverty to become a successful movie star and eventually the beloved but controversial First Lady of Argentina. Gabriel Montanaro (Brewster, NY) portrays the revolutionary figure Che, who serves as narrator and commentator for the story, and Michael Solano (Danbury) plays Eva's husband Juan Perón, the shrewd military leader who becomes President of Argentina in 1946.

Thomas Koo (Granite Springs, NY) takes on the role of Magaldi, the tango singer who helps Eva escape small-town life for the bright lights of Buenos Aires. Lauren Dattilo (Southington) is featured as Perón's Mistress, a young woman who is cast out when Eva becomes part of Perón's life and entourage.

Featured in a variety of ensemble and dance roles as the people of Argentina are: Ailis Tyra (Bethel); Jackie Ziegelmeier (Brookfield); Isabella Andrade, Pedro Couy,Barbara Kessler and Peter Lerman (Danbury); John Paul Akter (Derby); Vivienne Bournos, NIcholas Eklund, Anthony Nittolo-Novotny and Susan Gelb (New Fairfield); John Armstrong, Matthew Farina and Abigail Rivas (Newtown); Lauren Garafano (Norwalk); Robert Bria and Jared Shuford (Redding); Helen Seda (Sherman); Kiran Kops (Stamford); Tina Marie Manus (Stratford); Nomita Ramchandani (Weston); and Polina Mylus (Woodbury). New York State residents in the ensemble include: Taylor Byrne, Carolyn McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy, Walter Ruszczyk and Virginia Ruszczyk (Brewster), Lorelei Velez (Ossining); and Sarah Knowles (Pawling).

The youth ensemble for "Evita" includes Katie Ziegelmeier and Natalie Ziegelmeier (Brookfield); Chloe Dugay, Bradley Horosky and Catherine Solano (Danbury); Madelynn Saris (Redding); Katherine Hadermayer and Elena Kraus (Ridgefield); and Sky Corradino (Brewster, NY).

Set design for the production is by Steve Loftus/SceneWorks, with costumes by DB Productions Costume Rentals and wig design by Stephanie Salisman. Lighting is by Eric Schutz of RKE Productions and sound design is by Mark Firestone. Alli Weir (New Fairfield) serves as stage manager and MAR Artistic Director Denise Fontenelli (Danbury) is producer.

"Evita" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals (concordtheatricals.com) on behalf of The Really Useful Group.

Musicals at Richter's 2025 season is underwritten in part by a generous grant from the City of Danbury Cultural Commission. Additional funding support has been provided by CT Humanities CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant, CT Department of Energy and Economic Development, Ives Bank, Ridgefield Thrift Shop, and many individual donors.

Performances for "Evita" are Friday-Sunday evenings at 8 PM (please note no performance on Friday, July 4) with specially discounted performances on Thursdays July 10 and 17. Grounds at Richter Arts Center open at 7:00 p.m. for picnicking, with the show at 8:00 p.m.

ASL interpretation of the show will take place at the Sunday, July 13 performance.

Tickets for "Evita" are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+) and students (with ID), and $15 for children 10 and under. For the Thursday performances (July 10 and July 17), tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $10 for children 10 and under.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. A limited number of chairs are available free of charge at the concession area, and a snack/soft drink concession is on site.

Two pairs of comfortable VIP front row seats will be available at each performance. The tickets cost $150 per pair, which includes a $90 tax-deductible donation to support MAR's Renaissance of Richter stage and facility improvement campaign.

Following "Evita" on the Richter main stage is "Disney's The Little Mermaid," playing July 25 through August 9.

For younger audiences, MAR's Fairy Tale Theater presents a series of interactive plays for young people Saturday mornings July 12 through August 2 on the Richter Arts Center grounds. Tickets for Fairy Tale are $5 and are available at the door.

Also returning this year is MAR's Summer Youth Musical Theater Workshop, a tuition-based program for young people ages 8-16 that explores all aspects of stagecraft and putting on a show. The four-week workshop runs weekdays 9 AM - 4 PM and culminates in a 3-performance run of "Beetlejuice Jr." August 14, 15 and 16.

For further information on all our offerings and to purchase main stage tickets, visit the website at musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.

About Musicals at Richter:

Founded in 1985, Musicals at Richter is Connecticut's longest-running outdoor theater. Performances are given on weekends at the Richter Arts Center (next to the Richter Park Golf Course), 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury. Nestled in the hills of Western Connecticut, the Arts Center stage has served as the scenic backdrop for over 100 musicals produced by Musicals at Richter, as well as a professional springboard for hundreds of up-and-coming performers. Musicals at Richter is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. For further information, visit the website at musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.

