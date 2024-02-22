DON'T MAKE ME GET DRESSED Returns to Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry in March

As part of its 2024 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will bring back the popular Boston-based company The Gottabees to perform their new production Don’t Make Me Get Dressed on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

For every child who has struggled to get into their clothes first thing in the morning (and for every parent who has fought valiantly in the battleground of the morning routine), comes Don't Make Me Get Dressed – a gloriously silly and inventive ode to the feelings we have when we choose our clothes…and to what happens when our clothes come to life and choose us. Don’t Make Me Get Dressed features The Gottabees’ trademark mix of puppetry, joyously absurd silliness, physical theater, live music, and surprising poignancy. Recommended for ages 3+. Runtime is approximately 35 minutes plus a question-and-answer session.

The Gottabees are passionate about community, family joy, and empowerment and have been guiding families through stage performances, interactive experiences, and audio adventures since 2013. The Gottabees have performed in 19 states, 5 countries, for over 45,000 people and were awarded a UNIMA-USA Citation of Excellence. Their projects have been funded by the Jim Henson Foundation, Puppeteers of America, US Artists International, and the Boston Foundation. Learn more and purchase tickets: bimp.ticketleap.com/dressed

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.