DANCING DREAM: THE ABBA TRIBUTE CONCERT is Coming to Cheney Hall in April

DANCING DREAM: THE TRIBUTE TO ABBA is coming to Cheney Hall on Friday, April 21 at 7:00 PM.

Cabaret Seating: $42

General Section:

Center Section: $35

Left or Right Sections: $25

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

For tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231384®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheneyhall.org%2Fdancing-dream?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 860-647-9824

HAVE THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE!

DANCING DREAM: The Tribute to ABBA, the greatest pop supergroup from Sweden, electrifies audiences of all ages with the best hits "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen", "Take a Chance", "Fernando", and many more. Established in 2009 The New York City based touring tribute act is transporting nostalgic audiences back to the happy and groovy times of the 70s.

What can you expect at a DANCING DREAM tribute to ABBA show? A team of seasoned musicians and talented lead singers will take you on a nostalgic trip back to the glitz and glamour of the 70s with their beautiful harmonies, elaborate costumes and exciting choreography.

This ABBA Tribute Band's fan base is ever-growing all over the country! Don't miss this opportunity to slip on your platforms and sing along to your favorite ABBA songs performed by DANCING DREAM.

As seen on The Colbert Report with Stephen Colbert!