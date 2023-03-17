Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DANCING DREAM: THE ABBA TRIBUTE CONCERT is Coming to Cheney Hall in April

DANCING DREAM: The Tribute to ABBA, lectrifies audiences of all ages with the best hits "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen", and more.

Mar. 17, 2023  

DANCING DREAM: THE ABBA TRIBUTE CONCERT is Coming to Cheney Hall in April

DANCING DREAM: THE TRIBUTE TO ABBA is coming to Cheney Hall on Friday, April 21 at 7:00 PM.

Cabaret Seating: $42

General Section:
Center Section: $35
Left or Right Sections: $25

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

For tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231384®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheneyhall.org%2Fdancing-dream?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 860-647-9824

HAVE THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE!

DANCING DREAM: The Tribute to ABBA, the greatest pop supergroup from Sweden, electrifies audiences of all ages with the best hits "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen", "Take a Chance", "Fernando", and many more. Established in 2009 The New York City based touring tribute act is transporting nostalgic audiences back to the happy and groovy times of the 70s.

What can you expect at a DANCING DREAM tribute to ABBA show? A team of seasoned musicians and talented lead singers will take you on a nostalgic trip back to the glitz and glamour of the 70s with their beautiful harmonies, elaborate costumes and exciting choreography.

This ABBA Tribute Band's fan base is ever-growing all over the country! Don't miss this opportunity to slip on your platforms and sing along to your favorite ABBA songs performed by DANCING DREAM.

As seen on The Colbert Report with Stephen Colbert!




Ballet Hispanico Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month Photo
Ballet Hispanico Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
For over fifty years, Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States.
Xiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assemblys Legislati Photo
Xiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building
'The New England National Scenic Trail,' a solo photographic exhibition by Xiomaro showcasing the Connecticut portion of the historic hiking route, will be on view April 3 to 14, 2023, at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building.
Miya Bass, Paris Bennett & More to Star in AINT MISBEHAVIN: THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL at Photo
Miya Bass, Paris Bennett & More to Star in AIN'T MISBEHAVIN': THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL at Westport Country Playhouse
Westport Country Playhouse will kick off its 93rd season with the sassy and sultry musical celebration, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical,” winner of the 1978 Tony Award® for Best Musical, from April 11 through April 29. 
William Shakespeares THE WINTERS TALE Comes to Hartford Stage Next Month Photo
William Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE Comes to Hartford Stage Next Month
Over its nearly sixty-year history, Hartford Stage has become synonymous with breathtaking productions of Shakespeare. Since its very first production, Othello in 1964, Connecticut audiences and beyond have traveled to downtown Hartford to experience world-class interpretations of The Bard's favorites and lesser-known works.

More Hot Stories For You


Ballet Hispanico Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This MonthBallet Hispanico Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
March 17, 2023

For over fifty years, Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States.
Xiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office BuildingXiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building
March 16, 2023

'The New England National Scenic Trail,' a solo photographic exhibition by Xiomaro showcasing the Connecticut portion of the historic hiking route, will be on view April 3 to 14, 2023, at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building.
Miya Bass, Paris Bennett & More to Star in AIN'T MISBEHAVIN': THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL at Westport Country PlayhouseMiya Bass, Paris Bennett & More to Star in AIN'T MISBEHAVIN': THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL at Westport Country Playhouse
March 16, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse will kick off its 93rd season with the sassy and sultry musical celebration, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical,” winner of the 1978 Tony Award® for Best Musical, from April 11 through April 29. 
William Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE Comes to Hartford Stage Next MonthWilliam Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE Comes to Hartford Stage Next Month
March 16, 2023

Over its nearly sixty-year history, Hartford Stage has become synonymous with breathtaking productions of Shakespeare. Since its very first production, Othello in 1964, Connecticut audiences and beyond have traveled to downtown Hartford to experience world-class interpretations of The Bard's favorites and lesser-known works.
Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Announces Panel Conversation with Recipients of the Joyce C. Willis Artist-in-Residence GrantEdward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Announces Panel Conversation with Recipients of the Joyce C. Willis Artist-in-Residence Grant
March 16, 2023

The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation announced today a panel conversation with the three recipients of the Inaugural Joyce C. Willis Artists-in-Residence Grant.
share