Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County Appoints New Executive Director

Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County has named Douglas Laustsen as its new Executive Director, effective January 20, 2026. Established in 2008, CAFC is a membership network of artists, arts and cultural organizations, and creative businesses, and serves as a Designated Regional Service Organization of the Connecticut Office of the Arts.

Laustsen will provide strategic and operational leadership for the organization during a period of evolving opportunities and challenges for the arts and culture sector. In the role, he will support CAFC’s mission to deliver marketing, capacity-building, professional development, and advocacy services to its members across 15 coastal Fairfield County communities.

“We are pleased to announce that Douglas is joining the Cultural Alliance,” said Board President Cheryl Williams. “His creativity, commitment to community, and experience make him exceptionally qualified to lead the Cultural Alliance at this critical time. We are confident that his vision and leadership will strengthen the organization and advance arts and culture in Fairfield County.”

Laustsen is an experienced arts administrator whose background as a musician and educator has shaped his focus on community engagement and cultural impact. Most recently, he served as Director of Operations for INTEMPO, a nationally recognized creative youth development organization providing music education to children in Stamford. He is also Treasurer of the Board of El Sistema USA.

As an artist, Laustsen has led projects centered on community participation, audience interaction, and music technology. He lives in Stamford with his wife and two children.

“I am incredibly excited to advocate for and support the amazing work being done by the arts and culture sector in Fairfield County,” Laustsen said. “This area is home to such a diverse range of vital organizations and individuals. I can’t wait to hear from the membership about their work and begin to put a spotlight on it.”

The CAFC Board of Directors also announced the addition of four new members: Whitney Isola, Jen Wastrom, Pam Robey, and Ann Lydecker. The new appointees bring experience across business operations, public relations, philanthropy, technology, nonprofit leadership, and arts advocacy, with longstanding ties to organizations including the Mark Twain Library and regional cultural initiatives.

For the public, CAFC publishes and broadcasts FCBuzz Events, a free regional cultural calendar highlighting arts and culture opportunities throughout Fairfield County.