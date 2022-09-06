Creative Team and Cast Announced For Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Yale Rep

Yale Repertory Theatre opens its 2022-23 season with Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? directed by James Bundy, performing October 6-29 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). Opening Night is Thursday, October 13. Individual tickets are now on sale.



The production features scenic design by Miguel Urbino, costumes by Kyle Artone, lighting by Jiahao (Neil) Qiu, sound design by Joe Krempetz, production dramaturgy by Nicholas Orvis, technical direction by Mia Sara Haiman, vocal coaching by Walton Wilson, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, movement by Erica Fae, casting by Tara Rubin, C.S.A., and stage management by James Mountcastle.



The cast of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? includes René Augesen, Dan Donohue, Nate Janis, and Emma Pfitzer Price.

More About Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

It's 2AM and George and Martha are just getting started. The middle-aged married couple, a once-promising historian and his boss's frustrated daughter, welcome a younger professor and his wife for a nightcap-only to ensnare them in increasingly dangerous rounds of fun and games. An unblinking portrait of two American marriages, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Edward Albee's explosively comedic and harrowingly profound masterpiece.



Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. concordtheatricals.com



Attendance Policies, Ticket Information, and Performance Calendar



Yale University's vaccination policy requires a booster shot for all who are eligible to receive it in addition to the initial one- or two-shot vaccine regimen. Yale Rep may ask for proof of vaccination at the theater. ASTM (available on site), 3-ply, N95, or KN95 masks must be worn at all times while inside the theater; cloth masks are acceptable only when double-masking in combination with one of these approved masks.



Tickets are $15 and $25 (all previews), $15 and $45 (weeknights), and $15 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $15 for all performances. Tickets are available online, by calling (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street)