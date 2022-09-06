Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative Team and Cast Announced For Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Yale Rep

Performances run October 6–29.

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Yale Repertory Theatre opens its 2022-23 season with Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? directed by James Bundy, performing October 6-29 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). Opening Night is Thursday, October 13. Individual tickets are now on sale.

The production features scenic design by Miguel Urbino, costumes by Kyle Artone, lighting by Jiahao (Neil) Qiu, sound design by Joe Krempetz, production dramaturgy by Nicholas Orvis, technical direction by Mia Sara Haiman, vocal coaching by Walton Wilson, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, movement by Erica Fae, casting by Tara Rubin, C.S.A., and stage management by James Mountcastle.

The cast of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? includes René Augesen, Dan Donohue, Nate Janis, and Emma Pfitzer Price.

More About Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

It's 2AM and George and Martha are just getting started. The middle-aged married couple, a once-promising historian and his boss's frustrated daughter, welcome a younger professor and his wife for a nightcap-only to ensnare them in increasingly dangerous rounds of fun and games. An unblinking portrait of two American marriages, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Edward Albee's explosively comedic and harrowingly profound masterpiece.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. concordtheatricals.com

Attendance Policies, Ticket Information, and Performance Calendar

Yale University's vaccination policy requires a booster shot for all who are eligible to receive it in addition to the initial one- or two-shot vaccine regimen. Yale Rep may ask for proof of vaccination at the theater. ASTM (available on site), 3-ply, N95, or KN95 masks must be worn at all times while inside the theater; cloth masks are acceptable only when double-masking in combination with one of these approved masks.

Tickets are $15 and $25 (all previews), $15 and $45 (weeknights), and $15 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $15 for all performances. Tickets are available online, by calling (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street)





More Hot Stories For You


NIGHT FALL, Hartford's Beloved Outdoor Spectacular, Returns To Elizabeth Park in OctoberNIGHT FALL, Hartford's Beloved Outdoor Spectacular, Returns To Elizabeth Park in October
September 6, 2022

Night Fall, Hartford's annual community celebration of art, music, dance, nature, and seasonal change, returns to the park where it all began eleven years ago: Hartford's Elizabeth Park on Saturday, October 1 at 6 pm.
Creative Team and Cast Announced For Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Yale RepCreative Team and Cast Announced For Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Yale Rep
September 6, 2022

Yale Repertory Theatre opens its 2022–23 season with Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? directed by James Bundy, performing October 6–29 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). Opening Night is Thursday, October 13. Individual tickets are now on sale.
The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory Presents THE NUTCRACKERThe Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory Presents THE NUTCRACKER
September 6, 2022

The Nutmeg Ballet's beloved Nutcracker returns this winter, sure to ignite the imagination of children and adults alike! The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, an internationally recognized professional ballet training institution in downtown Torrington, presents two weekends of this timeless classic on the Warner Theatre Main Stage perfectly timed to enrich the holiday season.
'Halloween Horror: An Evening of Old Time Radio Theatre' Comes to the University of Saint Joseph's Hoffman Auditorium'Halloween Horror: An Evening of Old Time Radio Theatre' Comes to the University of Saint Joseph's Hoffman Auditorium
September 6, 2022

Prepare for your goosebumps to have goosebumps! Back by popular demand, Capital Classics Theatre Company presents “Halloween Horror: An Evening of Old Time Radio Theatre” at the University of Saint Joseph’s Hoffman Auditorium in West Hartford on Thursday through Saturday, October 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m.
Live & In Color Will Develop WETLANDS and HOWDYLAND! at 2022 Fall RetreatLive & In Color Will Develop WETLANDS and HOWDYLAND! at 2022 Fall Retreat
September 6, 2022

Live & In Color returns to the Bingham Camp in Salem, CT after recently producing the award winning Off-Broadway musical this past winter: LITTLE GIRL BLUE. 