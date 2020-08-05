Connecticut's Six 'Presentation Houses' Lobby the Federal and State Government For Assistance

The theatres are proposing a $10 million relief package from the state.

Connecticut's six major "presentation houses" have joined together to lobby the Federal, state and local governments for assistance amidst the health crisis, the Hartford Courant reports.

These theatres include The Bushnell in Hartford, The Shubert in New Haven, the Garde Arts Center in New London, the Palace Theater in Waterbury, the Palace Theatre in Stamford and the Warner Theatre in Torrington.

The theatres are proposing a $10 million relief package from the state.

"That may in fact be too modest an amount," says Garde Executive Director Steve Sigel. "But we are being very respectful. Hopefully it looks at the monthly burn of lost money."

Bushnell President and CEO David Fay has estimated that the theatre took approximately a $7 million hit due to the health crisis.

Capacity for indoor events is set at 25 people, including any staff who come in contact with customers, making it difficult for any theatres to reopen at this time.

The theaters are also seeking federal assistance through the National Independent Venue Association's "Save Our Stages" campaign.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Save Our Stages Act would provide Small Business Administration grants for live venue operators affected by COVID-19. These grants would provide at least six months of financial support to keep venues afloat, pay employees, and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.

Read more on the Hartford Courant.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You