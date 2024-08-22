Connecticut Theatre Company To Hold Auditions For A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Repertory Theatre will hold open auditions for A Christmas Carol, with music by Alan Menken and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Auditions will take place 09/01/24 & 09/02/24 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

The show will perform December 6 through 22.

Audition Preparation: All roles are open for this terrific show performed with a live band. Looking for a very diverse cast. Actors will be seen in order of arrival. Prepare 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song in the style of the show. There will be a short dance routine taught at auditions suitable for all skill levels. Please bring sheet music in your key, your resume and a headshot if you have one. An accompanist will be provided. A call back audition, if needed, will be held by invitation only. Age ranges listed are stage ages. If you have any questions, please email us at info@connecticuttheatrecompany.org.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:

Connecticut Theatre Company strives to be an inclusive and anti-racist organization. We welcome and encourage performers and team members of all colors, genders/gender non-conformity, body types and abilities to join us. We do not pre-cast our shows, and we strive to cast our shows from the individuals who come to the audition. As such, we strive to be as flexible and conscious with our casting as possible. In the spirit of preserving opportunities for actors who have traditionally been underserved by the entertainment community and allowing them to tell their own stories, we will never cast a white/Caucasian actor in a role specifically written for a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) actor, nor a cisgender actor in a role specifically written for a transgender or non-binary/gender non-conforming actor. For any role written for a character with a specific disability or neurodivergence, we will prioritize, to the best of our abilities, actors who are living that experience.

Accessibility

If you will require any specific accommodations for this audition, rehearsals or performances, please reach out to one of the following individuals for assistance. We are eager to help you be able to get to us and to show us your best work!

For Choreography assistance:

Erin Frechette, Choreographer, efrechette@connecticuttheatrecompany.org

For Music/vocal assistance:

Nick Stanford, Music Director, nstanford@connecticuttheatrecompany.org

For hearing, vision, physical disability, or neurodivergence assistance as well as any other questions/concerns:

Duane Campbell, Executive Director, dcampbell@connecticuttheatrecompany.org

Character Breakdown:

Scrooge

A man who lost his father to creditors as a kid and has grown up heeding his father's advice to save his money. Until he realizes how terrible he's become, he is grumpy, unsympathetic man and has no time for anyone or anything.

Gender: Male

Age: 45 to 65

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Mr. Cratchit

A father and husband who cares deeply for his family, particularly his youngest son. He works hard to provide for them but is mistreated by his employer, Scrooge.

Gender: Male

Age: 30 to 40

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Mrs. Cratchit

Tiny Tim's mother and Mr. Cratchit's wife. She is a loving mother who tries to provide the best for her children with what she's got.

Gender: Female

Age: 30 to 40

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Tiny Tim

Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit's youngest son. He is crippled and sick, but is the definition of loving Christmas spirit. He constantly reminds his family that as long as they all have each other, they will be happy.

Gender: Male

Age: 9 to 12

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Fred

Scrooge's nephew and only living relative. He is a pleasant young man who believes in the good a joyful Christmas spirit can make in the world.

Gender: Male

Age: 25 to 35

Vocal range top: F5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Ghost Of Christmas Present

A jovial, larger-than-life ghost who comes back to show Scrooge all the joy, love, and celebration he his missing out on while those around him celebrate Christmas. Actor doubles as Sandwichboard Man.

Gender: Male

Age: 35 to 45

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Ghost Of Christmas Past

An ever cheerful, sprightly ghost who comes back with the history book of Scrooge's past to show him the events that led to his current state. Actor doubles as Lamplighter.

Gender: Male

Age: 40 to 60

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Blind Old Hag / Ghost Of Christmas Future

A beautiful, and terrifying wrath, the Ghost of Christmas Future is strong and silent as she shows Scrooge what will happen to him and those around him if he continue down the path he is currently treading.

Gender: Female

Age: 50 to 65

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Marley

Scrooge's former business partner who, before his death, was exactly like Scrooge. Comes back as a ghost in chains to warn Scrooge of how his life decisions will bind him in the afterlife.

Gender: Male

Age: 45 to 55

Vocal range top: A5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Scrooge's Mother

Young Scrooge

Fan

Emily

Scrooge's fiancé from when they were young. She is a beautiful girl, not impressed or in need of money.

Gender: Female

Age: 18 to 25

Vocal range top: B5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Mrs. Fezziwig

The consummate hostess and Mr. Fezziwig's wife, she loved to help throw the Christmas party every year. She is prideful.

Gender: Female

Age: 50 to 60

Vocal range top: A5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Mr. Fezziwig

A portly, jolly man who used to throw a huge Christmas party every year for the community. He was Scrooge's first boss and after teaching him all he knew, he became deeply disappointed in the man Scrooge became.

Gender: Male

Age: 55 to 65

Vocal range top: B5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Ensemble

Charity Elves; Bankers; Street Vendors; Sailors; Ghosts; Jailers; Clerks; Monks

Comments