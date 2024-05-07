Connecticut Lyric Opera Brings MADAMA BUTTERFLY to the Bushnell This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Connecticut Lyric Opera, celebrating its 20th season, and the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra have announced their latest co-production, the timeless classic, Madama Butterfly.

This unforgettable operatic experience will take place at The Bushnell (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT) on Saturday, May 18th at 7:30pm.

Composed by Giacomo Puccini, Madama Butterfly is one of opera’s most enduring and poignant tales of unrequited love. Set against the backdrop of early 20th-century Japan, this tragic masterpiece tells the story of Cio-Cio San, a young Japanese geisha, who falls deeply in love with the American naval officer Pinkerton. Their passionate union faces heart-wrenching challenges, leading to a devastating climax.

The opera explores themes of tradition, devotion, honor, and justice as it takes audiences on an emotional journey. This production promises to be a moving and memorable event, set to Puccini’s exquisite music.

The cast includes Kristin Sampson as Cio-CioSan, Daniel Juarez as Pinkerton, Rebecca Batista de Almeida as Suzuki, Martin Fisher as Sharpless, and Stephen Fredericks as Uncle Bonzo. The creative team is led by stage director Giorgio Lalov and Adrian Sylveen, CLO's artistic director & conductor.

Kristin Sampson (Cio-Cio San), a Mexican-born American soprano, is known for her "bright, sizable, and expressive voice." She boasts an impressive repertoire, having graced the stage in pivotal roles in Tosca and Madama Butterfly, as well as her portrayal of Minnie in La Fanciulla del West. Sampson's artistry includes notable performances with renowned opera houses and orchestras such as the New York City Opera, The Accord Symphony Orchestra, and the Washington Opera Society.

ADRIAN SYLVEEN, an esteemed artistic director and conductor, is as an award-winning musician, cultivating a distinguished performing career across both the United States and Europe. Renowned for his exceptional talents, Adrian assumes the pivotal role of artistic director for the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and Connecticut Lyric Opera. With an illustrious career spanning decades, he has skillfully conducted an impressive array of 35 operatic titles, showcasing his mastery across a vast orchestral repertoire.

DANIEL JUÁREZ (Pinkerton), acclaimed for his tenor prowess, commands a notable presence within New England's opera circles. With captivating performances at esteemed venues, including the Opera Theater of Connecticut, Connecticut Lyric Opera, and MassOpera, Juárez has left an indelible mark on audiences. His repertoire boasts a diverse array of roles, including memorable performances in Verdi’s Aida, Leoncavallo’s I Pagliacci, Puccini’s Tosca, and Bizet’s Carmen. Notably, Juárez was prominently featured in the Connecticut Lyric Opera’s 20th Anniversary Gala Concert during the 2023-24 season. Beyond the operatic stage, he serves as a revered tenor soloist in oratorio and concert performances. A distinguished graduate of the Yale University School of Music and a former Minnesota Opera Studio Artist, Juárez's talents have garnered recognition, notably as a finalist in the Southwest Region Metropolitan Opera National Council auditions. He resides in New Haven, CT.

GIORGIO LALOV, hailing from Bulgaria, assumes the pivotal role of stage director in this production of Madama Butterfly. With a rich tapestry of experience, Lalov has held the esteemed position of artistic director at Teatro Lirico D’Europa, an internationally acclaimed opera touring company, since 1986. From his debut at La Scala, Milan, at the age of 25, Lalov has demonstrated his prowess both on stage and behind the scenes. His career spans a multitude of full-scale opera productions, characterized by international casts and a commitment to artistic excellence.

Don’t miss this emotional journey set to Puccini’s exquisite music. Reserve your seats now and witness the magic of one of the best operas ever written.

Tickets are $44 to $93 and can be purchased by visiting bushnell.org or calling (860) 987-5900. For more information about the performance, please contact Connecticut Lyric Opera at (860) 351-3135 or info@ctlyricopera.org.

