Connecticut Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER to Stamford and Hartford

Connecticut Ballet has announced the dates and times for the 2023 Stamford and Hartford engagements of its beloved holiday blockbuster, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. Principal dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Pennsylvania Ballet will star in the signature roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier. These world-class artists will participate in Meet and Greets in the lobby following each performance where audience members will also be able to gift shop at Connecticut Ballet's treasure-filled Nutcracker Holiday Boutique.

The 2023 Connecticut Ballet Nutcracker will be staged at the Palace Theatre Stamford on Saturday, December 16 at 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, December 17 at 1pm and 5pm. The Nutcracker will be performed atThe Bushnell's Belding Theatre on Friday, December 22 at 7pm; and Saturday, December 23 at 1:00pm and 5:00pm. Tickets for all performances are on sale now.

Tickets for the Stamford engagement at the Palace Theatre can be reserved by calling (203) 325-4466, by visiting PalaceStamford.org, or at the box office (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) during normal business hours.Tickets for the Hartford engagement of Brett Raphael's Nutcracker at The Bushnell can be reserved by calling (860) 987-5900, by visiting Bushnell.org, or at the box office (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) during normal business hours.

Having made is premiere in 1984, Connecticut Ballet's The Nutcracker has become a staple for families in Southern Connecticut and Westchester County, NY. With the production making its Hartford bow at The Bushnell, even more children of all ages can fall in love again with Tchaikovsky's magical tale of young Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.

Special Nutcracker Preview at Wadsworth Atheneum's Holiday Social

On Wednesday, November 29 from 6pm to 9pm, the Wadsworth Atheneum in downtown Hartford hosts its Holiday Social. This festive evening celebrates the magic of the holidays with the opening of the historic museum's annual Festival of Trees & Traditions. Along with the opportunity to see the museum adorned with stunning seasonal decorations, guests will get to enjoy a preview performance of Connecticut Ballet's Nutcracker from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Eat, drink, and be merry in your ugly holiday sweater! End the night with a viewing of the film Love, Actually and leave with personalized winter holiday-themed ornaments and greeting cards. Must be 21+ to attend. Cash bar. $25; $15 members. Tickets will be available via thewadsworth.org.

Share the Magic Student Performance

With support from Travelers and an anonymous donor with Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Connecticut Ballet will once again offer its Share the Magic student performance on Thursday, December 21 from 10:15-11:30am at The Bushnell. This special event is suitable for grades K-8 with tickets available to all area public, private/parochial school groups at an underwritten price of $10/student. A free chaperone ticket is provided for each ten student tix purchased. All Share the Magic ticket reservations are handled directly by Connecticut Ballet. To reserve or inquire, please email ctballet@ix.netcom.com.

All performances are fully accessible for patrons with limited mobility. Discounted group rates of 20% off are available for parties of 15 or more. Normal ticketing surcharges apply. For more information, call Connecticut Ballet at (860) 293-1039, (203) 964-1211 or visit connecticutballet.org.