Connecticut Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER to Stamford and Hartford

Tickets for all performances are on sale now!

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Connecticut Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER to Stamford and Hartford

Connecticut Ballet has announced the dates and times for the 2023 Stamford and Hartford engagements of its beloved holiday blockbuster, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. Principal dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Pennsylvania Ballet will star in the signature roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier. These world-class artists will participate in Meet and Greets in the lobby following each performance where audience members will also be able to gift shop at Connecticut Ballet's treasure-filled Nutcracker Holiday Boutique.

 

The 2023 Connecticut Ballet Nutcracker will be staged at the Palace Theatre Stamford on Saturday, December 16 at 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, December 17 at 1pm and 5pm. The Nutcracker will be performed atThe Bushnell's Belding Theatre on Friday, December 22 at 7pm; and Saturday, December 23 at 1:00pm and 5:00pm. Tickets for all performances are on sale now.

 

Tickets for the Stamford engagement at the Palace Theatre can be reserved by calling (203) 325-4466, by visiting PalaceStamford.org, or at the box office (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) during normal business hours.Tickets for the Hartford engagement of Brett Raphael's Nutcracker at The Bushnell can be reserved by calling (860) 987-5900, by visiting Bushnell.org, or at the box office (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) during normal business hours.

 

Having made is premiere in 1984, Connecticut Ballet's The Nutcracker has become a staple for families in Southern Connecticut and Westchester County, NY. With the production making its Hartford bow at The Bushnell, even more children of all ages can fall in love again with Tchaikovsky's magical tale of young Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.

 

Special Nutcracker Preview at Wadsworth Atheneum's Holiday Social

On Wednesday, November 29 from 6pm to 9pm, the Wadsworth Atheneum in downtown Hartford hosts its Holiday Social. This festive evening celebrates the magic of the holidays with the opening of the historic museum's annual Festival of Trees & Traditions. Along with the opportunity to see the museum adorned with stunning seasonal decorations, guests will get to enjoy a preview performance of Connecticut Ballet's Nutcracker from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Eat, drink, and be merry in your ugly holiday sweater! End the night with a viewing of the film Love, Actually and leave with personalized winter holiday-themed  ornaments and greeting cards. Must be 21+ to attend. Cash bar. $25; $15 members. Tickets will be available via thewadsworth.org

 

Share the Magic Student Performance

 

With support from Travelers and an anonymous donor with Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Connecticut Ballet will once again offer its Share the Magic student performance on Thursday, December 21 from 10:15-11:30am at The Bushnell. This special event is suitable for grades K-8 with tickets available to all area public, private/parochial school groups at an underwritten price of $10/student. A free chaperone ticket is provided for each ten student tix purchased. All Share the Magic ticket reservations are handled directly by Connecticut Ballet. To reserve or inquire, please email ctballet@ix.netcom.com.

 

All performances are fully accessible for patrons with limited mobility. Discounted group rates of 20% off are available for parties of 15 or more. Normal ticketing surcharges apply. For more information, call Connecticut Ballet at (860) 293-1039, (203) 964-1211 or visit connecticutballet.org.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Eugene ONeill Theater Center Receives $138,595 Grant for Rehabilitation of Monte Cristo Co Photo
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Receives $138,595 Grant for Rehabilitation of Monte Cristo Cottage

he Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has been awarded a $138,595 grant from the National Park Service's Save America's Treasures program for the rehabilitation of Monte Cristo Cottage, Eugene O'Neill's Boyhood Home in New London. Learn more about the project and how it aims to preserve this important landmark for future generations.

2
Waterburys Palace Theater and The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Present HOME ALONE IN CONCE Photo
Waterbury's Palace Theater and The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Present HOME ALONE IN CONCERT December 2

Waterbury’s Palace Theater and The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Present a special concert event featuring the beloved film 'Home Alone' with live orchestral accompaniment. Don't miss this holiday classic on Saturday, December 2nd.

3
The Met: Live in HD Brings X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOM X to the Warner Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOM X to the Warner

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Anthony Davis's X: The Life and Times of Malcom X, Saturday, November 18 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium. 

4
CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Returns to TheaterWorks Hartford This Month Photo
CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Returns to TheaterWorks Hartford This Month

Fresh, funny and smart – it’s back. Conceived and directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, Connecticut's favorite holiday tradition returns to TheaterWorks Hartford.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
The Diary of Anne Frank in Connecticut The Diary of Anne Frank
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (10/26-11/12)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Clybourne Park in Connecticut Clybourne Park
Music Theatre of CT (11/03-11/19)
Pyramids of Giza Show in Connecticut Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
Moulin Rouge! in Connecticut Moulin Rouge!
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (11/21-12/03)
You're A Good Man Charlie Brown in Connecticut You're A Good Man Charlie Brown
Square Foot Theatre (11/10-11/19)
Fun Home in Connecticut Fun Home
Brookfield Theatre (12/01-12/16)
A Christmas Carol in Connecticut A Christmas Carol
The Legacy Theatre (11/29-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You