Columns Dance Festival To Feature Pilobolus, Sonia Plumb Dance Company, and More

Pilobolus, the world-renowned, Connecticut-based modern dance company, will be headlining the second Columns Dance Festival to be held at the Bushnell Park band shell in downtown Hartford on Saturday, July 10 beginning at 7:30pm.

Joining them for an evening-long celebration of professional dance will be the innovative Sonia Plumb Dance Company, a 30-year veteran on the Connecticut dance scene, and a varied lineup of performers that will encompass ballet, bellydance, modern, and even dance involving puppetry. Tickets are $65 for general admission, $50 for seniors, and $25 for students, and are available by visiting columnsdance.com. The rain date for the performance is Sunday, July 11 at 7:30pm.

Alongside Pilobolus and Sonia Plumb Dance, featured individuals and troupes will include bellydancer Elisheva, Ballet Hartford, Sova Dance and Puppet Theater, Kelly Guerrero, and a special virtual performance by Pandzou Jean Francis appearing live from the Congo Brazzaville that can be enjoyed via guests' cellphones.

In addition to a lively centerpiece dance concert, the Columns Dance Festival will feature add-on dance classes taught by the featured performers starting at 12pm. Classes include Belly Dancing with Elisheva, Creative Exploration with Pilobolus, Ballet with Ballet Hartford, and Flamenco with Alison Bogatay, with each class available for $20. A bundle of all four dance classes plus the performance is available for a discounted price of $100. Class registration is also available at columnsdance.com.

Adding to the festival atmosphere, it is anticipated that food trucks will be on-site as well as a pop-up by Magna Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine of Avon, CT, who will be answering questions and offering physical therapy tips to keep dancers in tip-top condition.

Sonia Plumb Dance Company Artistic Director Sonia Plumb states, "This year has been challenging for the dance world in particular. Notably, the lack of being able to work together has forced us to create limited group work and thus most of the submissions for the concert were solos and duets. Audiences are hungry for live, in-person dance performance. The Hartford Chamber of Commerce is particularly excited to have a live event in downtown Hartford. The dance community needs to be seen."

Columns Dance Festival 2021 is a combined effort between Columns Dance and Wellness Center and Sonia Plumb Dance Company. All performers and staff are paid. SPDC is supported in part by the CT Office of the Arts, Greater Hartford Arts Council and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.