Cast Set for 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Connecticut Stage Company

Connecticut Stage Company will finish its second season with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Concert, starring Broadway's Kevin Clay (currently in The Book of Mormon) as Leaf Coneybear, Jacob Keith Watson (Merrily, Ragtime, Carousel) as Vice Principal Panch, Corinne C. Broadbent (Elf) as Rona Lisa Peretti, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as William Barfée, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Marcy Park, Sadie Seelert (Mary Poppins) as Logainne Schwartzandgruninierre, Cassie Austin (Hello, Dolly! nat'l tour) as Olive Ostrovsky, Andrew Kotzen as Chip Tolentino, and Zeth Dixon as Mitch Mahoney. Performances are April 5 & 6 at New Canaan Library in New Canaan, CT.

Directed by Kate Simone, music direction by Ari Goldbloom-Helzner, choreography by Chris McNiff, and executive produced by Lorah Haskins, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be produced in partnership with New Canaan Library. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the library.

A riotous musical, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. This fast-paced crowd pleaser follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with music and lyrics by William Finn, and book by Rachel Sheinkin, with additional material by Jay Reiss. This show is recommended for ages 12 and up.

There is also some exciting and fun audience participation. An hour prior to each performance ticket holders may enter for the chance to be a guest speller onstage with the cast.

