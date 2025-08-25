Cast Set For NOISES OFF at Legacy in Branford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Legacy Theatre, currently celebrating its 5th Anniversary Season, has announed the cast for its mainstage production of the farcical comedy, Noises Off. Legacy recently announced that popular TV actor, James Roday Rodriguez will star, along with Kurt Fuller, Allison Miller, Michael Trotter, and Jamie Hyder, in what some call “the funniest farce ever written.”

Kurt Fuller, one of America’s most highly regarded character actors, whose film credits include Wayne’s World, Scary Movie and the recent TV reboot of Night Court, co-starred with Roday Rodriguez for 5 years in Psych. Most recently, he was a regular on the CBS series Evil for 5 years.

Allison Miller co-starred with Roday Rodriguez in A Million Little Things and has appeared in many films and TV shows. She is no stranger to comedic roles. Last season, she made her Legacy Theatre debut in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Michael Trotter known for his recent stint on Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Right Stuff and numerous TV roles will join his wife, Jamie Gray Hyder in making their Legacy Theatre debuts. Jamie has appeared on many TV shows, including Law & Order: SVU, as well performing voice and action roles for the iconic video game series: Call of Duty.

Legacy Executive Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen, commented, “We find it absolutely remarkable that we are almost completely sold out for the entire three-week run of Noises Off, and we don’t even open with the first performance for another month! We are grateful these gifted actors are opening up another week in their calendar to delight our treasured audiences!”

Rounding out this exceptional cast are Dan Frye, Emily Gardt, Jimmy Johansmeyer, Melanie Martyn, Tom Mullaney, Mariah Sage, and Indiana Weaver.

Noises Off, called "The most dexterously realized comedy ever about putting on a comedy. A spectacularly funny, peerless backstage farce. This dizzy, well-known romp is festival of delirium." by the New York Times, is a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

The original dates for Noises Off at Legacy of September 18 through October 5 have been extended one additional week to October 12th.