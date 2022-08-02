Cast Announced for RENT at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of RENT. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opens September 16 and runs through October 15th at Connecticut's most historic Cabaret Theatre. Set in the East Village of New York City, Jonathan Larson's RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today, featuring songs that rock and a story that resonates with all audiences.



The production is directed by Andrea Pane, choreographed by Carly Jurman, and musically directed by Zachary Kampler with costume design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman, Dressers: Krista Rocco and Thomas Gordon, Sound Design by Matt Feeney, and stage managed by Pippa Walton. Hugh Hallinan serves as Executive Director/ Producer alongside Artistic Director Phill Hill.

The cast features Sean Davis as Mark, Dante DiFederico as Roger, Juliana Rivera as Mimi, Casie Pepe Winshell as Maureen, Kelsey Senteio as Joanne, Everton Ricketts as Collins, Marty Garcia as Benny and Berlin Charles as Angel. Steve Belli, Markiss Robert, Cierra Jordan, Sophie Katz, Robie Livingston, Brodey Ott, Jessica Pescosolido, Mason Sacco and Daniela Sawyer round out the ensemble.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has been a staple in the New England theatre scene for over 40 years. Patrons love their unique "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the unmatched talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a premiere production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked season of Main Stage Concert and TYA shows, as well as a concert series and special events.

RENT opens on Friday, September 16 and runs through Sunday, October 16th. For tickets and more information, visit www.MyCabaret.org or call the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap-accessible theatre.