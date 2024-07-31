Carolyn Greenspan Named New Board Chair at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carolyn Greenspan has been elected the new Board Chair at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, succeeding Tom Viertel who stepped down earlier this year.

Greenspan has been a trustee of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center for over 15 years. She co-founded and was the CEO of Blue State Coffee, a socially-conscious roaster of fairly traded, organic coffee that had 9 retail locations in three states and donated over $1,000,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

She is a principal in her family real estate investment company, HHH Properties. She also currently serves on the board of the United Theatre in Westerly, RI, and is a member of the Dean’s Council of the Yale School of Architecture and the Leadership Council of the Yale Peabody Museum.

She is the former board chair of Amistad Academy, a public charter school in New Haven, CT and served on the board of Hampshire College in Amherst, MA. She graduated from Brown University (1982) and Columbia Law School (1985).

She and her husband, Marshall Ruben, live in Wallingford, CT and Watch Hill, RI and have four adult children.

Comments