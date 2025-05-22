CLUE, TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL And More Set for Palace Theater Waterbury 2025-2026 Broadway Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Palace Theater will present 2025-2026 Webster Bank Broadway Series, with six fabulous titles! Regency heroines, a rock'n'roll icon, six suspicious dinner guests, a band on the verge of stardom, a fast-talking salesman and a charming librarian, and three blue musicians – this is a season of fantastic characters and delightful storytelling told across many theatrical forms!

The Palace offers the best of Broadway in the most elegant setting to enjoy live theater, complete with glorious acoustics, outstanding customer service, and convenient parking.

Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice, September 26-27, 2025: Jane Austen's most beloved tale is reimagined when the esteemed author begins her own journey of self-discovery. As the stormy romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds in a fresh narrative, Austen gains new insights into both her creations and her own identity. Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice presents Pride and Prejudice as never before, blending wit and wisdom with a gorgeous original score that whisks audiences away to an era rich with passion and longing.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, November 1-2, 2025: An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

Clue, December 16-18, 2025: A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Blue Man Group, March 3-4, 2026: Get ready to experience a whole new beat with BLUEVOLUTION, the new World Tour from Blue Man Group.

Blending art, invention and mind-bending curiosity, Blue Man Group is a euphoric celebration of human connection. On the new World Tour you will be introduced to “The Rockstar.” This new character will be joining the Blue Men on their journey as she showcases her drumming and percussion skills throughout the show.

Stereophonic, March 24-26, 2026: The most Tony Award-winning Show of 2024 and the most Tony Award-nominated Play of all time, Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire's Will Butler, Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Meredith Willson's The Music Man, June 2-4, 2026: There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle," and “Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

For information about becoming a season subscriber, call the theater's box office at 203.346.2000. Single ticket on-sale dates for the individual engagements will be announced later. For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.

