CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at TheatreWorks New Milford

When four lost New Englanders who enroll in Marty’s six-weeklong community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. A beautifully crafted diorama, a petri dish in which we see, with hilarious detail and clarity, the antic sadness of a motley quintet. This show is directed by Gale Alexander of New Milford, Assistant Director is Dylan Heydet of New Milford and Stage Manager is Jean Mazzilli of Stormville, NY.

The cast features Kathleen Rudoff of Southbury, Billy Anderson of Bethel, Brooke Hendon of Newington, Rebecca Annalise of Danbury and Eric Greenfeld of Brookfield.

Opening night is on Friday July 18th and continues for three weekends until August 3rd. Show times are 8:00 pm with two matinees on Sunday July 27th and Sunday August 3rd at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday July 17th 20th at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What You Want Night and will be on Thursday July 24th at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE RECOMMENDED and can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863. TheatreWorks will be the featured guest on Backstage with Eric Lindblom on WZBG 97.3FM on Saturday July 12th from 9:00-10:00am.

TheatreWorks New Milford is a multiple-award-winning, non-Equity theater company, named Best Small Theater and Best Community Theater in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine and voted #1 Cultural Arts Organization in Northwest CT 2017. The theater can be found using this address in GPS: 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776. Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration (East Street School) Building.

Note about ADA Accessibility: Seats A11 & A13 are designated as handicap and can be removed to accommodate a wheelchair. We also have an ADA compliant portolette on site.