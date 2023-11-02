CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Returns to TheaterWorks Hartford This Month

Fresh, funny and smart – it’s back. Conceived and directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, Connecticut's favorite holiday tradition returns to TheaterWorks Hartford.



CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS features seven playwrights each adding their own spin to the canon of holiday traditions past. This year's 11th anniversary production includes 1 new story and stars Harry Bouvy and Jen Cody with Richard Kline as the “bartender”.



Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said "I grew up watching Three’s Company, so it’s especially great to have Richard 'behind the bar' this year! His work on the series, as well as in many sitcoms that defined my childhood, shows he has the craft and sense of humor to bring something new and exciting to the role."



CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS is an offbeat collection of twisted holiday tales by Judy Gold, Jeffrey Hatcher, Jenn Harris, Jacques Lamarre, Edwin Sánchez and Matthew Wilkas.

It's Christmas Eve in a rundown local bar. Expecting a silent night, the bartender finds himself mixing drinks for a parade of surprising guests - children from your favorite Christmas specials and movies - now all grown up. Join them as they pour out their Christmas woes in this delightful parody.



CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS runs November 29 through December 23, 2023.

CAST

Harry Bouvy (The Man)

Jen Cody (The Woman)

Richard Kline (The Bartender)



ARTISTIC & DESIGN

Director Rob Ruggiero

Set Design Michael Schweikardt

Costume Design Alejo Vietti

Lighting Design John Lasiter

Sound Design Michael Miceli

Wig Design JARED JANAS

Original Production cast by McCorkle Casting, Ltd