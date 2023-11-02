CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Returns to TheaterWorks Hartford This Month

CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS runs November 29 through December 23, 2023.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Returns to TheaterWorks Hartford This Month

Fresh, funny and smart – it’s back. Conceived and directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, Connecticut's favorite holiday tradition returns to TheaterWorks Hartford.


CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS features seven playwrights each adding their own spin to the canon of holiday traditions past. This year's 11th anniversary production includes 1 new story and stars Harry Bouvy and Jen Cody with Richard Kline as the “bartender”.


Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said "I grew up watching Three’s Company, so it’s especially great to have Richard 'behind the bar' this year! His work on the series, as well as in many sitcoms that defined my childhood, shows he has the craft and sense of humor to bring something new and exciting to the role."


CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS is an offbeat collection of twisted holiday tales by Judy Gold, Jeffrey Hatcher, Jenn Harris, Jacques Lamarre, Edwin Sánchez and Matthew Wilkas.

It's Christmas Eve in a rundown local bar. Expecting a silent night, the bartender finds himself mixing drinks for a parade of surprising guests - children from your favorite Christmas specials and movies - now all grown up. Join them as they pour out their Christmas woes in this delightful parody.


CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS runs November 29 through December 23, 2023.

CAST

Harry Bouvy (The Man)

Jen Cody (The Woman)

Richard Kline (The Bartender)


ARTISTIC & DESIGN

Director Rob Ruggiero

Set Design Michael Schweikardt

Costume Design Alejo Vietti

Lighting Design John Lasiter

Sound Design Michael Miceli

Wig Design JARED JANAS

Original Production cast by McCorkle Casting, Ltd




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Returns to TheaterWorks Hartford This Month Photo
CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Returns to TheaterWorks Hartford This Month

Fresh, funny and smart – it’s back. Conceived and directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, Connecticut's favorite holiday tradition returns to TheaterWorks Hartford.

2
CHRISTMAS COOKIES THE MUSICAL Comes to Milford For The Holidays Photo
CHRISTMAS COOKIES THE MUSICAL Comes to Milford For The Holidays

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional, not-for-profit theatre company, presents it’s holiday feature, “Christmas Cookies! The Musical,” opening Friday, December 1 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in downtown Milford.

3
A Celebration of Indian Performing Arts Comes to the Ballard Institute This Month Photo
A Celebration of Indian Performing Arts Comes to the Ballard Institute This Month

 In conjunction with its current exhibition Tradition and Revolution in Indian Shadow Puppetry, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present A Celebration of Indian Performing Arts, to showcase the talents of local and UConn Indian artists.

4
Staples Players Presents THE PROM This Month Photo
Staples Players Presents THE PROM This Month

The PTA in Edgewater, Indiana, is making a fuss about two girls going to prom together. Enter a group of hilarious, down-on-their-luck Broadway stars who make remedying the injustice their pet project, and get ready for a laugh-a-minute uplifting ride. You'll fall in love with the characters, music, and message in this colorful, poignant show.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
The Diary of Anne Frank in Connecticut The Diary of Anne Frank
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (10/26-11/12)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Benefits and Facts Show in Connecticut Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Connecticut The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (4/26-4/28)
Sunset Boulevard in Connecticut Sunset Boulevard
ACT of CT (10/26-11/19)
Jessica Vosk in Connecticut Jessica Vosk
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
Chazz Palminteri Chazz Palminteri "A Bronx Tale"
Ridgefield Playhouse (12/01-12/01)
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 in Connecticut All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Goshen Players (11/25-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You