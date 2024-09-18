Brief Cameo Productions to Present Octoberfest Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brief Cameo Productions will present its first ever fundraiser event: Brief Cameo's Octoberfest, to take place Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at the Centerbrook Meeting House (51 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT) from 6-10pm. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased via the company's website - www.briefcameoproductions.com. Patrons can also find information about donating to the company or sponsoring upcoming productions via the website.

Attendees will experience a cocktail hour with light refreshments, a cash bar (first two drinks are included in the ticket price!), silent auction, and a cabaret performance featuring past Brief Cameo performers. The evening will culminate in ticket holders being the first to receive the announcement of the company's February 2025 concert production.

"I'm beyond humbled that Brief Cameo Productions is about to celebrate our fifth anniversary," says Jim Clark, BCP's founder and lead Producer. "We're always looking to grow the quality of our productions, and expand the pool of talent we can draw from. This event will be a great opportunity to celebrate our past successes with our audience, as well as help give the company a solid foundation to start working on our February show."

Performers for the cabaret portion of the evening will include Brief Cameo Productions favorites: Amy Buckley (Ragtime, Sunday in the Park..., Master Class), Cory Candelet (Ragtime, Sunday...) Nathan Russo (Ragtime, Sunday..., Master Class), Morgan Morse (Ragtime, Songs From The Elephant's Trunk), Sarah Krobenberg (Ragtime, Sunday...), Nicole Rigo (Sunday in the Park with George), and Anne Maguire (Sunday in the Park with George). Additional talent will be announced soon via Brief Cameo's website and social media.

During the cocktail hour, attendees will be able to bid on auction items donated by The Ivoryton Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, and more. Additional silent auction items to be announced soon via the website and social media.

