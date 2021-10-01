Brian Cheney Headlines Salt Marsh Opera's CARMEN

Southeastern Connecticut's premiere opera company, Salt Marsh Opera, is celebrating its 20th Season with Bizet's masterpiece, Carmen with a well rounded and exciting cast. Jessica Ann Best will make her role debut as Carmen alongside rising star tenor Brian Cheney as Don Jose.

Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", Brian Cheney, protégé of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley, has gained international acclaim for his portrayal of characters such as Don José in Carmen, Mario Cavaradossi in Tosca, Rodolfo in La bohème, Radames in Aida and Canio in I Pagliacci. "It is tenor Brian Cheney as the brave painter Cavaradossi who really blew me away. Cheney has that terrific tenor sound: the power, richness, and vocal color of a high baritone combined with ringing, awe-inspiring high notes" Stage and Cinema

Highlights from last season include Mr. Cheney's creation of the role of Victor Frankenstein in the world premiere performance of Gregg Kallor's Frankenstein in New York to critical acclaim. "Cheney's ringing tenor voice carried well in the stone catacombs, conveying the fear that the deep bass sound of the monster summoned. And as the section of the sketches went on, Cheney's voice bloomed to match the action and threats of the creature." Operawire, his National Philharmonic debut as the tenor soloist in Leonard Bernstein's Mass and West Side Story and Radamés in Aida with Virginia Opera.

Carmen, directed by Josh Shaw - listed as one of Musical America's top innovators in classical Music - is brimming with an exciting cast. Joining Best and Cheney are Diana Higbee as Micaela and Peter Barber as Escamillo. Supporting cast includes Francesca Federico, Felicia Gavilanes, Alexander Scheuermann, Garrett Obrycki, and Armando Contreras. Conducted by Edward Benyas, Carmen runs October 1 - October 10 at the United Theater in Westerly, RI and The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, CT. Tickets are available at Salt Marsh Opera