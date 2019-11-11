Book A Literature Alive Field Trip To Playhouse On Park's MERRILEE MANNERLY - A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL

If you are a teacher for Pre-K through Grade 5, this is a wonderful opportunity to extend the classroom by bringing students to the theater during the day for a matinee performance of MERRILEE MANNERLY - A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL. School performances are being scheduled Tuesday - Friday at 10am and 12:30pm December 3 through 20. (Public performances are between December 6 - 15.) Space is filling up quickly; reserve your group today!

As part of your field trip experience, we are happy to provide the following: A study guide to prepare students for the production; a Professional from Playhouse on Park will travel to your school and lead a workshop for students, teaching them about elements of this production; a post-show meet-and-greet with the cast of MERRILEE MANNERLY. Pricing: $7 per student. For every ten students, one chaperone or paraprofessional attends for free!

MERRILEE MANNERLY - A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL is a fun and energetic new musical based on the Mom's Choice Award-Winning book by Connecticut authors Mary Cashman and Cynthia Whipple. With lively music, dancing and lots of laughs, Merrilee Mannerly reminds us all that "Good Manners are Always in Fashion." Ryan Ratelle will direct and Enrique Brown will choreograph. Book by William Squier, Mary Cashman & Cynthia Whipple; lyrics by William Squier; and music by Jeffrey Lodin.

Merrilee Mannerly loves good manners - in fact, she's practically an expert. Imagine Merrilee's surprise when a princess from a land of no manners moves in next door and invites her to a birthday party. With her grandmother's magnificent Manifesto of Manners in hand, Merrilee Mannerly is ready to help her new friend, Princess Posy, host the best party ever! Along the way, silliness ensues, friendships are formed, and the two girls discover the real secret behind good manners.

To book your Literature Alive field trip, contact Elizabeth Simmons, Playhouse on Park's Director of Education by phone at 860-523-5900 x10 or email ESimmons@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. For more info, visit our website: www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





