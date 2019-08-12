BWW TV Exclusive: Konversations with Keeme: A Chat with Randye Kaye

Fourteen year old Ajibola Tajudeen, better known as Keeme, is the host of New Paradigm Theatre's web series now in it's third season here on BroadwayWorld. "Konversations with Keeme" is show where Keeme interviews seasoned television and film professionals like Tamara Tunie of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Renee Lawless of Tyler Perry's The Have and the Have Nots, as well as Broadway veterans such as Emmy and Grammy winner, Paul Bogaev, and Broadway pros Christine Dwyer, Kelly Grant, Juwan Crawley and more.

The series follows Keeme's interviews as he receives advice on "the business", performing, and leadership from the pros in the performing arts industry. These interviews are directed and edited by Tiara Starks, a sophomore at the University of New Haven, and are released weekly on BroadwayWorld.

New Paradigm Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. This series is one of the ways that NPT features their outstanding Youth Board of directors (all the production and on-camera work is facilitated by our Youth with some guidance from our Pros). Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community and teach youth leadership.

The fourth seasons leads right up to NPT's summer production of Bye Bye Birdie with performances on August 16th and 17th in Fairfield CT. For tickets please visit: http://www.nptheatre.org/nptevents/bbbtickets/

Today's chat is with Randye Kaye- an actress, broadcaster, author and singer, with credits that include 20 years as a Connecticut radio personality (STAR 99.9, WSHU, and her podcast The Life Talk Show), and theatre appearances in NYC and Connecticut. Favorite stage roles include Broadway Bound (Kate), Momoirs (original production with Theatre Artists Workshop), Nunsense 1 and 3 (Sr. Robert Anne, directed by Danny Goggin), Into the Woods (Baker's Wife) and Guys and Dolls (Adelaide), Randye does voice-over and on-camera work in commercials, corporate film, telephony and audiobooks. She is the author of Ben Behind His Voices: One Family's Journey from the Chaos of Schizophrenia to Hope, and was nominated for a Listen Up! Award for the audiobook version. www.randyekaye.com





Related Articles