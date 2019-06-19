BWW Review: PIPPIN at The Rocky Hill Community Center

Satire, betrayal, humor, and heart. The charming Rocky Hill Theatre's production of PIPPING had it all. With charming songs, delightful performances and fun dance breaks, PIPPIN at the Rocky Hill Community Center invited all, old and newcomers, to take part in an endearing tale about the search to find one's exceptional place in life.

For those yet to be mystified by this musical, PIPPIN tells the story of a young prince called Pippin and his quest to find his own corner in the sky. With a book by Roger O. Hirson, and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz [WICKED], the story is carried by a mysterious troupe of performers with the Leading Player at the helm, they tell all the encounters, debacles and adventures of the heir on his way to the throne.

RHT's production of PIPPIN relies on the premise of the performing troupe to bring forward a fun and epic tale, with beloved tunes played by a live orchestra led by Carlos A. Silva. Their amazing job of bringing the story through music only highlighted Elizabeth Daigle's direction. Her seamless work centered on every performer's strength, giving each actor and dancer a moment to shine. With a simple but effective set by April Chateauneuf and Charlie Wisnioski and Danielle Procaccini's engaging choreography, the cast felt at home, both at the stage and with their characters.

The title character of Pippin was played endearingly by Patrick Connolly. His approach to the characters yearnings and dreams, plus an amazing voice, had the audience rooting and cheering for him through the story. In contrast, Kristina Choiniere's inviting Leading Player was filled with a silent but present menace. Other standouts are Taylor Klein's sweet Catherine (Pippin's love interest), and Patrique Alton Hurd raucous and hilarious Berthe (Pippin's grandmother).

A story about seeking one's place is always relatable but having that story told by a cast that is having fun with the material and with so much talent makes a story set around 780 A.D. empathetic and amusing. Experiencing PIPPIN in the hands of Rocky Hill Theater, filled with amused patrons under its enchantment, was a joyful experience.

The Rocky Hill Theatre Has delighted Connecticut with productions like CABARET [2018], JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR [2010], PARADE [2005], and many others. Unfortunately to say that PIPPIN was performed solely for the weekend of July 7th-9th, but after experiencing such a magical performance I would advise everybody, including myself, to be on the look-out for more productions to come.

For more information about The Rocky Hill Theatre, you can visit rockyhilltheatre.com. For any more questions, you can call 860-563-3471/860-258-2786, or write to rockyhilltheatre@yahoo.com

Top photo: Kristina Choiniere as the Leading Player and the company of Rocky Hill Theatre's PIPPIN. Photo provided by Rocky Hill Theatre.

Mid photo: Patrick Connolly as Pippin at Rocky Hill Theatre's PIPPIN.Photo provided by Rocky Hill Theatre.





From This Author Xavier Maldonado