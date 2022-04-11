BWW Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Westport Country Playhouse

The Westport Country Playhouse opened its 92nd season with a bang - the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning show, Next To Normal. This unique production was supposed to open two years ago, but director and choreographer Marcos Santana was able to keep his extraordinary vision of an already strong show intact. Santana's goal was to assemble a first-rate cast made up of multi-racial performers to illuminate how mental illness and its stigma impacts everybody, including communities of color.

The show stars Dar. Lee. See. Ah. (sometimes billed as Darlesia Cearcy) as Diana, Wilson Jermaine Heredia as her husband, Dan, Ashley LaLonde as their daughter, Natalie, Daniel J. Maldonado as their son, Gabe, Gian Perez as Natalie's classmate and boyfriend, Henry, and Katie Thompson in the dual roles of Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine.

The central character, Diana, had been diagnosed with bipolar depression and never did well on the many medications prescribed to her by Dr. Madden. It turns out that her initial depression was more reactive, rather than just a chemical imbalance in her brain. Diana was pumped up by pills for depression and anxiety to the point she felt numb. "Patient stable," declared her pharmacologist as if it were a success. But her family notices that Diana is still not improving, and it comes to a head when Natalie brings her boyfriend to meet the family. Diana brings out a birthday cake with one candle on it. Natalie storms off after explaining that the cake is for her brother, Gabe, who died before she was born. Dan gets a referral for a new psychiatrist, Dr. Fine, who recommends electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). Diana suffers from memory loss and Dan helps her to get it back, but without mentioning Gabe. The part about his death does comes out, and that serves as a catalyst for the next part of Diana's journey.

While the subject is heavy, the show is still moving and uplifting. There are some wonderful parallels in the play, such as the patience and unconditional love of Dan towards Diana and Henry towards Natalie. Brian Yorkey's book and lyrics are equally empathetic to the family members, including Diana's fantasy version of the dynamic grown Gabe. What adds to this phenomenal show is its super talented and charismatic cast. Dar. Lee. See. Ah., Heredia, and Maldonado all have fantastic voices, and LaLonde, Perez and Thompson have great pipes as well. They perform credibly together and give each character dignity. You root for them, you empathize with them, especially Diana, and never pity her.

The production features a six-piece live orchestra which is at times a bit too loud to hear the actors clearly. Director and choreographer Marcos Santana is a welcome return to the Westport Country Playhouse having directed In The Heights and Man of La Mancha a few seasons back. This critic hopes to see more of his work at the playhouse. Adam Koch's scenic design is efficient and large and beautifully complemented by Cory Pattak's lighting.

Yorkey and Tom Kitt created this rock musical in 2008, well after game changing medications to treat mental illness were on the market. But mental illness has not gone away, and there has always been a gap in the field of mental health when it comes to non-white communities in terms of language and cultural differences. This production doubles as a public service because of its imaginative casting. Whether Next To Normal is cast with albinos or people of different ethnicities, the show remains fresh, strong, and timeless. Kitt's music is still as energetic today as it was more than a decade ago.

You don't want to miss this show, especially this production at the Westport Country Playhouse, where it will play through April 24. The Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court in Westport. For tickets, call (203) 227-4177 or visit www.westportplayhouse.org. Don't forget to bring your mask and proof of vaccination. Follow Westport Country Playhouse on Twitter @WCPlayhouse and Instagram @ wcplayhouse.