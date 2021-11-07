BWW Feature: CLEOPATRA, AN UNPARALLELED LIFE at Crystal Theatre

Cleopatra, the world's first female superstar, has held people's fascination for more than 2,000 years. Now her story is being retold in the rock opera, Cleopatra, A Life Unparalleled, at the Crystal Theatre in Norwalk. Written and composed by Cheryl E. Kemeny, the show, which was previously produced Off-Broadway, is directed by Joe Santaniello, Jr.

This production of Cleopatra, A Life Unparalleled, is an all-high school cast (with the exception of one middle school performer). Santaniello notes that it will give the performers, most of whom are serious students of musical theatre and opera, an opportunity "to showcase their talents."

The show tells the story of Cleopatra from her youth (played by Aliana Aspesi) through her impressive reign as Egypt's last queen (played by Alexandra Kharenko). Julius Caesar is played by Kyle Geriak and Marc Antony is played by Jack Pavia. Also in the cast are William Traub (Ptolemy XII, Lucius and Dercataeus), Caitlin Manna (Mardian), Zoe Sarr (Charmian), Sarah Chute (High Priest of Isis), Amanda Robertson (Ptolemy XIII), Andrew Tagariello (Ptolemy XIV), Sean Tagariello (Cicero), Nyelle Gogarty (Pothinus), Konstantina Gotouhidis (Calpurnia), Sophie O'Hara (Fulvia), Zachary Young (Brutus), Paul Chernysh (Octavian Caesar), Lia Chernysh (Iras), Mason Carlucci Quintus Dellius), Rhianna Ring-Howell (Octavia), and Angel Rodriguez (Caesarion, Ptolemy Caeser). The Alexandrine Gossips and Priestesses also include Ana rosa Sforza, Claire DiChiaro, Hope Bowen.

It is a tremendous learning experience for the cast members who had to research Cleopatra's entire life. The show does not focus only on her relationships with Julius Caesar and Marc Antony. More than just a beauty of her time (although that part is debatable now), she was the only Ptolemaic dynasty ruler who spoke Egyptian, the language of her subjects as well as at least four other languages, possibly a total of 11. She was educated in philosophy, mathematics, astronomy, and oratory. She was courageous and bold and, as a ruler, had to deal with difficulties such as famine, debt and lawless behavior by the defeated Roman soldiers. She may have been the first Iron Lady, but she also had a sensitive side and suffered a lot of heartache and social and political pressure.

Since 1987, Crystal Theatre has been renowned for its first-rate instruction for young theatre performers as well as its ambitious and original productions. Santaniello notes that Crystal Theatre is "an educational facility about training and learning by doing." Crystal Theatre alumni include Robin DeJesús, who appeared on Broadway in In The Heights and was nominated for which he was nominated for a Tony award.

One of the goals of producing shows is to "bring them to the next level artistically....It's not just being a fork in Beauty and The Beast," says Santaniello. The students/performers get to work with a playwright and learning about how they work. It's a great inspiration for them, he adds. "A lot of our material is not like many things that you see." Crystal Theatre's previous big musical, Little Women, had 237 pages of music and was a great success with high school and college aged students. Cleopatra, A Life Unparalleled, also has "a huge vocal score," notes Santaniello. There are 32 exciting, fast-paced musical numbers in the two-act show, not counting the finale.

Cleopatra, A Life Unparalleled will be performed on Saturday, November 13 at 7:30 and Sunday, November 14 at 3:00 at Crystal Theatre's Ben Franklin Center, 66 Bayview Ave., South Norwalk.Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and seniors. For tickets, call (203) 663-3847 or visit www.crystaltheatre.org.