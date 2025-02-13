BACK TO THE FUTURE IN CONCERT Comes to the Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Palace Theater and the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra (WSO) are joining forces to present the beloved classic sci-fi film, Back to the Future, with live orchestral accompaniment on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 2 PM. Led by Music Director and Conductor Leif Bjaland, the WSO will perform Alan Silvestri's musical score synchronized to the film on the main stage of the Palace Theater.

Michael J. Fox stars as Marty McFly, a teenager living in a small California town who is accidently transported back in time to 1955, meeting his parents as teenagers (Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover). The film was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards in 1986 including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Michael J. Fox), Best Screenplay, and Best Original Song (“The Power of Love”). It also won Best Sound Effects Editing at the 1986 Academy Awards.

“Imagine traveling back in time with Doc Brown's DeLorean on the big screen at the Palace Theater and the excitement of a live orchestra performing the score live on stage,” says Bjaland. “It truly is a magical experience!”

This extraordinary event celebrates the ongoing partnership of two organizations who share a commitment to improving quality of life in Northwestern Connecticut by connecting the community through arts and providing arts access and education to residents of Greater Waterbury.

As a special treat, right before the second half of the film, Broadway star Soara-Joye Ross will be performing “Tomorrow” from Annie with students from Bravo Waterbury!, the Waterbury Symphony's intensive after school music education program at Children's Community School and Brass City Charter School in Waterbury. Ross' Broadway acting credits Les Misérables (Revival) and Dance of the Vampires.

