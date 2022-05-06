Auditions Postponed For MATILDA at Warner Theatre

Due to unforeseen circumstances Auditions for the the Warner Stage Company's Summer Main Stage Musical Production of Roald Dahl's MATILDA have been postponed. The new audition dates are Sunday, May 22nd (ages 8-17) and Monday, May 23rd and Tuesday, May 24h (Ages 18+) by appointment. All appointments for the previously announced audition dates will be transferred to the new dates. MATILDA will be presented on the Warner Theatre Main Stage July 30th through August 14th for eight performances.

Auditions are open to the community and no roles have been cast in advance. Some parts may be cast with actors of ANY ethnicity and gender neutral. We are also seeking male and female children, teens and young adults who can play ages 13-19 for the dance ensemble.

*All actors are required to be at least 8 years old at the time of auditions. Additionally, roles may be cast without callbacks.

All who are auditioning, schedule your audition time online at www.warnertheatre.org and read all audition requirements and complete the on-line audition form.

Song/Monologue Preparation

• Select, prepare and perform 1 minute (16 measures) of any song in the style of the show or any song from the show. Be prepared to act it as well. An accompanist will be provided

• Select, prepare and perform the appropriate monologue from the resource list on the website using a British accent. If you are auditioning for more than two roles, prepare the monologues for each role (no more than two).

• We would prefer you NOT perform with sheet music or the monologue in your hand-we'd rather see you memorize and tell a story.

Dance Preparation

All auditioners will learn a short dance combination. Not all roles require strong dancers. We're looking for the strongest storytellers, not necessarily the best technical dancers. Please wear appropriate clothing for dance/movement that allows us to see your movement.

Unable To Attend Audition?

We will accept video auditions for ages 8-17 until May 8th and for performers 18+ until May 10th. Please present a song in the style of the show. Please follow instructions above, upload a recorded audition to Vimeo or YouTube and provide the link on the online registration form (provide password as required).

The Warner Stage Company is a regional community theatre company and does not offer compensation or housing for performers.

CALLBACKS

Thursday, May 26th, 2022 starting at 7:00pm, if needed

AUDITIONS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

PERFORMANCE DATES

Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 8:00pm

Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 8:00pm

Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:00pm

Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8:00pm

Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:00pm

Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 8:00pm

Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:00pm

ABOUT THE SHOW

Based on the Roald Dahl children's book of the same name, this Tony-winning musical is a heartfelt and heartwarming story of empowerment. Precocious Matilda faces a bleak childhood, saddled with shallow and unappreciative parents along with the wickedly cruel Headmistress of her school. But with the help of invention and spirit (and a friendly librarian!) Matilda uses the magic of books, words, and ideas to save herself and her friends.

AVAILABLE ROLES

Matilda Wormwood - An imaginative girl who is clever, wise far beyond her years. Thirst for learning that cannot be quenched. Gender: Female. Stage Age: 8-10. Vocal Range: A3-D5.

Miss Agatha Trunchbull - The tyrannical headmistress at Matilda's school who despises children. Gender: Any. Stage Age: 30-55. Vocal Range: A2-G4.

Miss Honey - Matilda's kindhearted teacher. Tired of living in fear under Miss Trunchbull. Gender: Female. Stage Age: 25-40. Vocal Range: F3-D5.

Mr. Wormwood - Matilda's uncaring father. An over-the-top slimy, greedy used-car salesman. Gender: Male. Stage Age: 30-45. Vocal Range: D3-A4.

Mrs. Wormwood - Matilda's self-absorbed, negligent over-the-top mother and an amateur ballroom dancer. Gender: Female. Stage Age: 30-45. Vocal Range: A3-F5. Strong dancer type.

Michael Wormwood - Matilda's older brother. He is not very bright and favored by their parents. Gender: Male. Stage Age: 12-18. Vocal Range: C4-E5.

Mrs. Phelps - A sweet, pragmatic librarian and Matilda's adult friend. Gender: Female. Stage Age: 25-60.

Lavender - Matilda's classmate and friend. Gender: Female. Stage Age: 8-12. Vocal Range: Flex. Strong actor. Strong actor, singer, dancer.

Bruce - Matilda's classmate and lover of chocolate cake. Gender: Male. Stage Age: 8-12. Vocal Range: Flex. Strong actor, singer, dancer.

Amanda, Nigel, Eric, Alice, Hortensia, Tommy - Matilda's school classmates. All unique and quirky in their own way. Gender: Male/Female. Stage Age: 8-12. Vocal Range: Flex. Strong actors, singers, dancers

The Escapologist - A character in Matilda's story who comes to life in her imagination. Likely cast as a track role (Swing). Gender: Male. Stage Age: 25-40. Vocal Range: C3-E4. Strong dancer, actor.

The Acrobat - A character in a story Matilda who comes to life in her imagination. Gender: Female. Stage Age: 25-40. Vocal Range: D4-A4. Must be able to perform tricks. Strong actor.

Rudolpho - Mrs. Wormwood's over-the-top ballroom dance partner and instructors. Likely cast as a track role. Gender: Male. Stage Age: 20-45. Vocal Range: D#3-A4. Strong Dancer.

Doctor - Mrs. Wormwood's Doctor when she goes into Labor with Matilda. Likely cast as a track role.

Gender: Male. Stage Age: 25-45. Vocal Range: C3-A4.

Children's Entertainer - A party entertainer at the start of the show. Likely cast as a track role. Gender: Male/Female. Stage Age: 25-50. Vocal Range: F#3-Eb4.

Matilda School Chums (Amanda, Nigel, Eric, Alice, Hortensia, Tommy) - Matilda's classmates, all unique and quirky in their own way. Gender: Male/Female. Stage Age: 8-12. Vocal Range: Flex.

Teen Ensemble (MS/HS) - Actors, Dancers, Singers in Matilda's school, but not in her class. Lots of dancing! Gender: Male/Female. Stage Age: 13-18. Vocal Range: Flex. Strong dancers.

Parents, Henchman/Henchwoman, Cook- Fun, important roles playing above and others. Gender: Male/Female. Stage Age: 20-55. Vocal Range: Flex. Strong actors and/or dancers.