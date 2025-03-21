Andrew A. Isen Prize Awarded To Myjoycia Cezar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Goodspeed Musicals has announced that Myjoycia Cezar has been selected as this year's recipient of The Andrew A. Isen Prize at Goodspeed Musicals.

This award is funded through a generous gift given by DC-based entrepreneur and musical theatre devotee Andrew A. Isen and was created to give young people who are in the early stages of professional development financial assistance and encouragement to focus on artistic excellence in musical theatre.

Cezar, assistant production manager for Goodspeed Musicals, said this upon learning of the decision, “I am extremely thankful to accept this award! As an early career stage manager and production manager, it is an honor to be recognized for my aspirations and goals in musical theatre, and to receive the support from this award is an absolute game changer for me as I progress towards my short- and long-term career goals. I am so appreciative to the team at Goodspeed, to all that have influenced and shaped me thus far, and to the Andrew Isen Award committee. I am excited to use this award to further hone my skills as a theatre-maker and uplift others along the way!”

Isen served on the selection committee and is thrilled with the recipient. “This was our dream – to acknowledge young theatre artists in the beginning stages of their career, especially those who are rarely recognized for their vital contributions,” Isen said. “Myjoycia has a vision that is unique and vital. I am pleased we are able to facilitate an important step in her pursuit of a career in musical theatre. She has a rare talent, a strong vision for her future and a passion to make a difference in the world through her art.”

The Andrew A. Isen Prize at Goodspeed Musicals is the first-of-its-kind prize dedicated to supporting emerging musical theatre professionals across all disciplines. Given annually, this prize recognizes a young person between the ages of 20 and 29 who has demonstrated excellence in their work during the previous Goodspeed Musicals' season. Chosen by a committee of theatrical professionals, the honoree is awarded $5,000 to aid in their pursuit of a career in musical theatre. The establishment of this award with Goodspeed Musicals also serves to enhance Goodspeed's efforts to recruit exceptional technicians, designers and other theatre professionals.

For more information about employment opportunities at Goodspeed Musicals, please visit gooodspeed.org.

Comments