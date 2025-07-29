Ana Gasteyer to Perform at Westport Country Playhouse in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will welcome singer, songwriter, and “Saturday Night Live” alumna Ana Gasteyer for a special one-night-only concert on Friday, August 8 at 8 p.m.

The evening will feature jazz standards, Broadway favorites, and comedic storytelling, all delivered with Gasteyer’s signature wit and powerhouse vocals.

Beloved for her six-season run on SNL, Gasteyer created such fan-favorite characters as Bobbie Moughan-Culp and NPR’s Margaret Jo, while delivering uncanny impressions of Martha Stewart and Celine Dion. She has also headlined NBC’s American Auto and earned acclaim for her jazz albums I’m Hip and Sugar and Booze, the latter named a top holiday release by multiple outlets.

In addition to her TV and music career, Gasteyer has starred on Broadway in Wicked, The Royal Family, and The Threepenny Opera, and has performed at top venues including City Center Encores and the Hollywood Bowl. Sponsors for the August 8 concert include Roz and Bud Siegel, Barbara Streicker, Moffly Media, and WSHU Public Radio.

Tickets are $95–$125 and available now.