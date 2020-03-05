American Idol Finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Comedian Christine O'Leary Come to Ridgefield Playhouse, March 14

You may remember Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon as the 2019 "American Idol" finalist whose incredible vocal range and emotional backstory grabbed the judge's attention and elicited comparisons to the likes of Jeff Buckley, Freddie Mercury and Billy Joel.

Now see Jeremiah live in concert, performing his original songs, including his acclaimed single "Almost Heaven" at The Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday, March 14 at 8pm, part of Bandsintown Emerging Artist Series, Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series and Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. The Playhouse gratefully acknowledges the sponsorship of this Emerging Artist concert by Frank Selvaggi, Bill Shea, Jane Musky and Tony Goldwyn. The night kicks off with a full comedy set by award winning standup comedian Christine O'Leary. Recently named one of the "50 Funniest Lesbians in America" by Curve Magazine, O'Leary has worked with top comedians in the business, including Gilbert Gottfried, Joy Behar, Susie Essman, Chevy Chase, Sinbad, Tracy Morgan, Janeane Garofalo, Margaret Cho and more. In addition to performing, O'Leary teaches comedy classes, and is the Host/Announcer/Comedy Series Artistic Director at The Ridgefield Playhouse!



The Bandsintown Emerging Artist Series identifies artists who are up and coming in the industry, and is meant to introduce patrons to the fresh faces turning the industry upside down. Bandsintown is one of the most trusted sources for concert discovery and, like The Ridgefield Playhouse, is committed to helping emerging artists of all kinds grow their careers and connect with an audience of passionate music fans. Whether you're a fan of Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Christine O'Leary, or you just want to see the "next big thing" - join us for a FREE craft beer in the lobby before the show and enjoy this great night of comedy and music! Visit Eddie's Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entree when tickets are presented! Media sponsor is Danbury's Hit Music Station 98Q.

After the whirlwind of activity that followed Harmon's "American Idol" debut, he has been recording his first album --after his eponymous debut 4-song EP-- again with producer Chris Schlarb, at a house in Joshua Tree in the California desert. Among the songs on the new album is "Easy Waters" inspired by a stay in North Salem, NY. Other songs "Out on the Run" and "Friend" are also about getting away, being away, adventure and escapism, Harmon tells Billboard magazine. This album will be stripped down compared to the last recording which made use of horns, a string orchestra and a grand piano. For the as yet untitled new recording the setup is minimal: a couple acoustic guitars, drums, bass, a keyboard and some percussion. Harmon tells Billboard, "It's about being out on an adventure, getting away from the noise for a bit and trying to tune into that inner voice."

Hailing from Alexandria Louisiana, Harmon grew up in a life centered around the Christian church. He worked as a church janitor while practicing his singing chops alone in the acoustically sonic building that ultimately resulted in his release of "Almost Heaven" which he performed on "American Idol." The song asks if there is a place for gay people in Heaven and deals with the struggle of being gay and Christian. Harmon became estranged from his family after coming out to them and finding rejection instead of acceptance (though they have since reunited). After seeing him on "American Idol," Dear Evan Hanson star, Ben Platt invited Harmon to perform with him in San Francisco during Platt's tour; they did a duet of Bob Dylan's ballad "Make You Feel My Love." In 2019, Queerty magazine named Harmon, one of the Pride50 "trailblazing individuals who actively ensure society remains moving towards equality, acceptance and dignity for all queer people."

The night kicks off with award winning standup comedian Christine O'Leary who was recently named by Curve Magazine as one of the "50 Funniest Lesbians in America." O'Leary has worked with top comedians in the business, including Gilbert Gottfried, Joy Behar, Susie Essman, Chevy Chase, Sinbad, Tracy Morgan, Janeane Garofalo, Margaret Cho and more. In addition to performing, O'Leary teaches comedy classes, and is the Host/Announcer/Comedy Series Artistic Director at The Ridgefield Playhouse!

.For tickets ($25) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You