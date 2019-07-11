Alisan Porter Comes to Ridgefield Playhouse July 27

Alisan Porter won over fans and beat out the competition to win Season 10 of "The Voice" - the first victory for Team Christina Aguilera! A powerhouse siren with impressive writing chops to match her towering vocals, Porter (who attended Staples High School in Westport) comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, July 27 at 8pm. Born to a Broadway singer mom and rocker dad, she went from wowing America on "Star Search" at the age of five to starring in the John Hughes 1991 classic Curly Sue. Exercising the limits of her robust voice, she conjures a style steeped in booming gospel, soulful blues, and rock 'n' roll energy. Jake Wildhorn, son of Broadway star Linda Eder, will open the show. Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a free tasting of White Claw Hard Cider before the show! This show is part of the Bandsintown Emerging Artist Series and Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity. Visit Tequila Escape Kitchen + Bar (439 Main Street, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and buy one cocktail, get a second cocktail for free when you show your ticket! Media partner for this event is Star 99.9 - Today? Best Mix.

Post-high school, Porter logged time on Broadway, starring in the first stage production of Footloose and revival of A Chorus Line. She fronted the band The Canyons and released two solo albums, namely 2009's Alisan Porter and Who We Are in 2014. During a 2016 respite from music, a friend secretly submitted her to NBC's "The Voice." She made history on the show becoming the first victor for a female coach, repping "Team Christina Aguilera."

Staunchly committed to a personal vision, Porter turned down a major label contract in order to follow her heart as an independent artist. Porter travelled to Nashville to record her newest album, Pink Cloud, which she says, "Is the bible of everything I've done. It has all accumulated to this moment." Her "co-spirator" for this album is producer and songwriter, Matt Rollings. She goes on to say, "It's about truly understanding what it means to be in a partnership, but also really knowing who you are within a relationship." Pink Cloud is an album with a country ethos and sound. Porter tells NashvilleGab, "It's throwback, but only in the sense that it's different genres, but it all feels very much like me. It's country. There's no doubt about it; it's a country record, and it's intended to be." Wide Open Country says of the single "Wild One" offPink Clouds, "Wild One is a soulful country-rocker that showcases Porter's soaring vocals."

Ultimately, Porter says the album is about love. "It's a record about regaining happiness and re-finding yourself and knowing exactly who you are and not allowing anything or anyone to come in front of that. It's a record about freedom and it needs to be heard. These are the things we all need to remember in life and these are the things we all need to connect to, and I feel like . . . you never look away from a pink cloud. You have to notice it. You have to take a picture of it. You always see it, no matter what. A beautiful pink sunset and a sorbet sky."

Kicking off the night is singer/songwriter Jake Wildhorn, from North Salem, New York. As the son of two musicians (his mother is Broadway star Linda Eder), writing and performing is a part of Jake's DNA. Jake's music is a mix of contemporary Pop and Acoustic Rock inspired by both modern and classic artists such as Don Henley, Rob Thomas, John Mayer, and Ed SHeeran. Jake debuted as an artist playing his original song "Made For This" at a benefit concert for Parkland Florida at the BB&T Center. He is a strong advocate for the arts in our education system and has performed in the past for the Make A Wish Foundation. Jake's first single off of his upcoming EP, "Heartbreak Waitress", came out on April 26th.

For tickets ($35) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





